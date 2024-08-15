Omonade  Empowers 1,150 Market Women, Artisans In Ughelli North With  N23m Cash Grants

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The member representing Ughelli North Constituency 1 in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Mathew Omonade, has launched a N23 million cash grant initiative to empower women and artisans in fulfillment of his campaign promises.

The lawmaker kicked off the event in his Ovara-Umusu Orogun community within Ughelli North Local Government Area, explaining that the initiative is designed to give his constituents a sense of belonging as he represents them in the Delta State House of Assembly.

Addressing journalists at the event, Omonade stated that his motivation for entering politics stemmed from a desire to give back to society. He said, “I had a successful career as a lawyer, and I was motivated by the fact that our people deserved quality representation.”

“The essence of electing representatives is to entrust them with a position on behalf of the people. Once elected, it becomes a privilege granted by God to use that position judiciously for the benefit of the people.”

“As an elected representative, my primary responsibility is to utilize every resource at my disposal to improve the lives of my people and meet their needs. I may not be able to do everything, but I believe that with this cash grant, after surveying and discovering that some people in the market have capital of less than N5,000 to N10,000, giving them N20,000 can significantly boost their livelihoods.”

“And if I could do more, I would, but within the limits of my capabilities, I decided to reach out to my people. By the grace of God, I am satisfied, fulfilled, and elated.”

“I could use this money to buy cars or travel abroad, but I believe leadership is about impacting the lives of your people. If we can do that, then there will be good governance in Nigeria.”

“What we are doing here is not driven by politics but by a passion for humanity. I believe that the best religion in the world is not Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, or Buddhism, but humanity. That is what drives me, and it gives me great joy to put smiles on people’s faces, which is what motivated me today.”

Commending Omonade’s initiative, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Christopher Obiuwevbi, praised the lawmaker for demonstrating that he has the people’s interests at heart. He added, “With what Mathew Omonade has done to ensure his people do not lack while he represents them, his constituents are pleased with this gesture.”

The Chairman of the APC in Ughelli North, Hon. Obakpororo, also commended the initiative, stating, “This cash grant to traders and artisans was originally introduced by our leader, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, during the COVID-19 era, and Omonade was part of the team that managed those funds.”

“Now that he is incorporating it into his political program, I think it’s a great idea because it’s good to follow what works. If you are delegated to carry out a task and find it worth incorporating into your system, it’s worth encouraging.”

“We have had many representatives in the past, but none initiated such a move. A man who is doing the right thing should be encouraged and supported to do more,” the party chairman added.

Several beneficiaries of the cash grant expressed joy and gratitude to the lawmaker for keeping his campaign promises. Mrs. Alice Akpore and Madame Ufuoma Okparaverho said, “Our honorable has boosted our businesses with this cash grant, and our joy knows no bounds. We assure him that we will use the funds wisely to grow our businesses, and we pray that God blesses him even more.”

