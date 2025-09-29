Omo-Agege Tips Efe Ajagba For Nigeria Fight After Heavyweight Global Ranking

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba has been tipped to have a fight in Nigeria following his historic entry into The Ring magazine’s top 10 heavyweight rankings, Saturday PUNCH reports.

The 30-year-old fighter secured the No. 10 spot in the prestigious rankings released on Thursday, becoming the only Nigerian currently ranked among the world’s elite heavyweights.

Interim Nigerian Boxing Federation president Azania Omo-Agege described Ajagba’s achievement as the highest-rated honour for boxing in the world and called for the boxer to return home for a fight.

“I want to congratulate Efe Ajagba as this shows how much Nigerian boxing has grown and how much we have done very well on the international stage,” Omo-Agege said.

“I hope we should use this as a shining light to promote Nigeria, and if he can have a fight in Nigeria, so we can show the whole world how progress has been made in the country in boxing. It is a very good idea to have that fight here, if he can come back to his roots.”

Ajagba, who holds a professional record of 20 wins, one loss, and one draw with 14 knockouts, hailed his ranking as recognition of his career progress and a boost for Nigerian boxing.

“This is a big moment for me and for Nigerian boxing,” Ajagba said in a statement after the announcement.

“To see my name among the best heavyweights in the world means my hard work is being noticed. But I know this is only the beginning. My focus is on climbing higher and challenging for the world title.”

The heavyweight division is currently led by Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the champion’s position, with Britain’s Tyson Fury ranked first among contenders. New Zealand’s Joseph Parker and Germany’s Agit Kabayel occupy the second and third positions, respectively.

Ajagba credited his progress to consistent training and discipline, while expressing his desire to inspire young Nigerian athletes.

“Every fight is a lesson. I’m not where I want to be yet, but I believe with dedication, I will get there. Nigerians should expect more from me,” he said.

“Boxing gave me a future, and I want young Nigerians to see that it’s possible to reach the top with determination. This ranking motivates me to keep pushing not just for myself, but for everyone who believes in me.”

The Ring magazine, established in 1922, is regarded as boxing’s most influential independent ranking body. Its lists are updated monthly with input from boxing journalists and historians worldwide.

Ajagba’s inclusion comes after a string of impressive performances that have reignited his world title ambitions. His management team welcomed the news, describing it as a step forward that opens the door for bigger fights.

“Efe has always had the talent and power to compete at the highest level,” a representative said. “This recognition opens the door for bigger fights.”

The development represents a significant milestone for Nigerian boxing, with Ajagba joining an elite lineup that includes some of the sport’s biggest names in the heavyweight division.

Punch

