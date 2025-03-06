Omo-Agege Says Tinubu’s Economic Policies Are Yielding Results, Demands Accountability From Delta Gov

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has praised President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, saying they are yielding the desired results.

Speaking during his interactive leaders and stakeholders’ meetings in Warri South-West, Isoko South, and Isoko North local government areas, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Delta APC governorship candidate in the 2023 election, commended President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to transforming the Nigerian economy.

He praised President Tinubu’s courageous economic reforms, which are poised to lead Nigeria out of its current challenges. According to Omo-Agege, the initial difficulties experienced during the policy implementation phase are now giving way to economic benefits, bringing significant advantages to Delta State. These benefits include increased revenue allocation and investment opportunities in critical sectors, ultimately driving growth and development in the region.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done exceptionally well,” Omo-Agege said. “Upon closer examination of his administration’s policies and actions, it becomes clear that he has made remarkable progress. One of his notable achievements is the significant financial boost provided to states. In Delta State, the FAAC allocation has tripled compared to the previous amount.”

Omo-Agege revealed that Delta State has received over ?1 trillion in revenue allocation, a threefold increase from the previous administration. “Local governments in Delta State, including Warri South-West, Isoko South, and Isoko North, now receive more funds than ever before,” Omo-Agege added.

“If the people were aware of the exact amount of money allocated to this area, they would be astonished. However, Omo-Agege expressed concern that the benefits of these substantial funds are not being felt in Delta State. He demanded accountability from Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, questioning the utilization of the funds.

The senator emphasized the need for good governance and accountability, calling on Deltans to support the APC in the 2027 elections to restore good governance in the state. Omo-Agege urged Deltans to ask questions and demand transparency on the use of federal funds.

“If the state has received over ?1 trillion, where has the money gone?” Omo-Agege asked. “Going through Warri South-West, Isoko South, and Isoko North, I am yet to see key development projects where this money was used for. Sadly, many Deltans do not even know that Tinubu’s administration has sent such huge sums to the state.”

Omo-Agege also recalled President Tinubu’s visit to Delta State during the election campaign. “I vividly remember when we flew over this area in a helicopter,” he said. The President was taken aback by the sheer scale of deprivation and underdevelopment in this region, and he noted that the suffering here is eerily similar to that in many other parts of the Niger Delta where crude oil is produced. This experience was one of the driving forces behind his decision to announce the removal of fuel subsidy on his first day in office, thereby freeing up vital resources for state development.

However, Omo-Agege added, “despite this significant influx of funds, Sheriff Oborevwori has remained remarkably silent about how these resources are being utilized, particularly in oil-producing communities.”

He concluded by urging Deltans to stand up and demand accountability from their leaders. “This money belongs to all of us, not just the government,” Omo-Agege said. “We must stand up, work hard, and ensure we support the APC fully, to restore good governance in Delta come 2027.”

Omo-Agege’s call for accountability and transparency is seen as a key issue that will resonate with voters in the 2027 elections. With the APC’s focus on good governance and accountability, the party is poised to make a strong comeback in Delta State.

