Omo-Agege Accuses Successive PDP Led Govt  Of Under Developing Ijaw Communities In Delta State

LAGOS MARCH 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, former Deputy President of the Senate has condemned the persistent neglect and underdevelopment of Burutu and Bomadi Local Government Areas by successive PDP-led administrations in Delta State. The two local governments are made up of the Ijaw communities in Delta State.

He emphasized that despite the significant economic contributions of these oil-producing areas, the state government has failed to improve their infrastructure and overall living conditions.

Omo-Agege, the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, expressed deep concern over the deplorable state of roads and the general lack of development in the two local government areas.

He lamented that after 25 years of PDP rule, there has been little to no progress in these areas, leaving the people in hardship despite their wealth of natural resources and contributions to Delta State’s treasury.

At the APC interactive leaders and stakeholders’ meeting in Delta South Senatorial District, held on Thursday at Torugbene in Burutu LGA and St. Paul’s Catholic Church Hall, Bomadi, Senator Omo-Agege recounted how his party’s victory in the two local government areas were stolen through electoral manipulation.

Citing INEC’s official results, he noted that the APC secured 48% of the votes in Burutu, despite the PDP’s perpetuation of irregularities to rig the election. Omo-Agege praised the resilience and determination of the people, particularly the youth and women, who played a crucial role in limiting the scale of rigging in the two local government areas.

Omo-Agege raised pressing concerns about the state government’s failure to provide basic infrastructure in Burutu and Bomadi. He described his journey from Warri to Burutu as frustratingly slow due to the horrendous condition of the roads, questioning why a region that contributes significantly to the state economy remains neglected.

“For decades, Burutu and Bomadi have been major economic contributors to Delta State’s wealth. Yet, there is little to show for it in terms of development,” Omo-Agege said.

He pointed out that while the PDP controlled Delta South’s Senate seat, the House of Representatives seat, and the two-state assembly seats for 24 years, successive governments have continuously failed to invest in these local governments.

Omo-Agege noted that the Delta State government often cites the construction of flyovers in Warri as a defense against criticisms of underdevelopment. However, he pointed out that these flyovers, being built by Julius Berger, were part of his campaign promises. Omo-Agege questioned the inflated cost of the projects, highlighting that Rivers State had built 11 flyovers for ?80 billion, whereas Delta State is spending ?85 billion on just three. He added that the cost is likely to increase further due to anticipated variations, emphasizing that the project should not have been so expensive. Furthermore, Omo-Agege challenged the government to explain why, despite receiving over ?1 trillion in FAAC allocations since May 2023, it has failed to construct a simple 20km road connecting Burutu to Bomadi.

Omo-Agege urged the people of the two Local Government Areas to demand accountability from the state government. He stressed that political affiliation should not come before community welfare and insisted that the people of Burutu and Bomadi have the right to question how their wealth is being used.

He assured them that if voted into power in 2027, APC would ensure that the Ijaw and Itsekiri people receive their fair share of development. “For too long, these nationalities have only been given political appointments without tangible improvements in their infrastructure and living conditions. This will change if APC is voted into power in 2027”

He insisted that appointments are not a substitute for real development and vowed to continue advocating for the infrastructure and economic empowerment that Burutu and Bomadi rightfully deserve.

Omo-Agege also reminded the people that the fight for development is not over. “The contributions of these local governments to Delta State and Nigeria as a whole must be recognized with meaningful investments, not just empty promises. Until that happens,” he vowed to continue holding those in power accountable for the continued neglect of Burutu and Bomadi.

