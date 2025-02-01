Omo-Agege Accuses Oborevwori Of  Using Delta Funds To Service Okowa’s Questionable Loans

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the 9th Senate and former Delta State APC governorship candidate has come hard on Delta State ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Delta State Governor, Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori accusing the Governor of using funds meant for the development of Delta State for servicing questionable loans obtained by former Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting with APC elders, leaders and members in Obiaruku, Kwale, Ukwuani and Ndokwa West Local Government Areas of Delta state, Omo-Agege criticized the Delta State government’s handling of increased revenue following the removal of fuel subsidies and unification of the exchange rate, alleging that funds meant for development were instead used to service questionable loans.

He urged the Ndokwa people to demand accountability from the government regarding oil revenue and other resources.

“Despite receiving over N1 trillion from FAAC and IGR, the Delta State government and local government area councils have failed to develop the state,” Omo-Agege alleged. “Instead, they prioritize debt repayment, cater to godfathers, and oil party structures.

“We must put an end to this wasteful governance and enthrone a progressive government that would build a brighter future for Delta State. A win for the APC in 2027 would signal a new era of prosperity, transparency, and accountability.

“It would mean better infrastructure, improved healthcare and education, and economic opportunities for all. The people of Delta State deserve nothing less.” he said.

Omo-Agege reaffirmed his support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stating we must also win Delta State for APC in the presidential election in 2027 to sustain the country’s economic transformation of President Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The agenda has already yielded significant gains, including higher revenue for states and local governments, better economic growth rates, declining imports, higher exports, and higher income for farmers. To sustain this momentum and ensure the long term growth and development of our country, it’s crucial we reelect President Tinubu in 2027” he said.

Several APC leaders, including Barr. David Ochonogor, Chief Dele Omenogor, Chief Johnson Opone, and Prof. Ogwezi Chuks, praised Omo-Agege for his contributions to Ndokwa Nation. They expressed gratitude for the establishment of the Federal University of Medical Sciences, Kwale, and pledged their continued support for his political ambitions in 2027.

