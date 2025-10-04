Olorogun O’tega Emerhor Emerges Chairman Of Newly Inaugurated APC Ughelli North Leadership Council

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ughelli North Local Government Area on Friday inaugurated the Ughelli North Leadership Council with Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, the party’s founding leader in the state, emerging as chairman.

The well-attended meeting, which held in Evwreni, drew prominent leaders, stakeholders, and ward representatives from across the local government area.

The party also reaffirmed its commitment to the party’s success in the 2027 elections.

The Leadership Council, which was inaugurated by Hon. Matthew Omonade, member representing Ughelli North Constituency I in the Delta State House of Assembly, has Olorogun O’tega Emerhor as Chairman, Chief Fred Majemite was named First Vice Chairman, Chief Terry Noah as Second Vice Chairman, Rt. Hon. Festus Agas as Secretary, Chief Raphael Emecho as Assistant Secretary, Hon. George Oyefia as Organizing Secretary, Chief Roland Odeni as Assistant Organizing Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon as Publicity Secretary, David Edjukonemu and Chief Adjode Prosper as Ex-Officios.

Other members include the chairmen and secretaries of both the Finance and Elders Committees, alongside two nominees each from the eleven wards.

The Finance and Fundraising Committee is led by Hon. Stella Okotete as Chairperson with Hon. Kelly Oghenekevwe as Secretary, supported by one member per ward. The Elders Committee is chaired by Prof. Samuel Ibodje with a Constituency II secretary, comprising all party elders aged 70 and above.

In his welcome address, which was delivered by former Secretary to the Delta State Government, Rt. Hon. Festus Agas, the APC State Chairman, Chief Omene Sobotie, assured that he will use his good offices as State Chairman of the party, to ensure that the council succeed in every activity and program it undertake.

He reaffirmed his support and participation in the meeting, stating clearly that every decision taken has his full backing.

In his opening remarks, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor charged members to see the council as a rallying point for political mobilization in the area.

He said, “See, if you are not here, you are not a politician, you really are not. I have not seen, for a very long time in this dispensation, a gathering of this caliber of persons. I have been involved in political battles and elections since 1999, and looking around this place today, I know we are prepared and ready to go to battle. I don’t see any reason to be worried.

“We are ready and prepared physically. We are ready and prepared financially. We are also ready and prepared spiritually. I didn’t do anything extraordinary to stand up for the APC, it is neutral for a more progressive agenda. I think His Excellency the President and our government can go to rest; there is no fear in Ughelli North. We are prepared and ready.”

Whiel delivering his acceptance speech as chairman of the Ughelli North Leadership Council, Emerhor expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the inaugural meeting.

“I am really happy that this meeting has gone successfully, by God’s grace. That’s great. We needed to put this structure in place so that the party can begin to do its work. There are so many things to be done — we must prepare, we must work.

“Meetings must now hold, local government meetings must hold. Now that we have a structure here, with chairmen, vice chairmen, and officers holding positions in both Constituency 1 and Constituency 2, we are ready. Before this meeting, I invited the party chairman, and we discussed. I was hopeful he would be here today, but somehow he is not. Those are some of the distractions we are talking about. But nobody is going to stop us. This train is already moving.

“When we were calling this meeting, we estimated that we were targeting about ?100 million, but now I am sure we have raised over ?140 million. That shows progress. We thank God for today. I am sure that when the government hears what we are doing here, they will know that Ughelli North is moving forward. Ughelli North does not carry last.”

The APC leader also used the occasion to task leaders to mobilise for the ongoing voter registration exercise, pledging support for wards that deliver results.

“Please, ward leaders, meet with your people and devise a way to encourage voter registration. From there, link up with our able local government chairman, who will guide you on how to go about it so that we can improve our voter strength. We must compete. In fact, we should even put something on the table, any ward that can achieve results will be recognized. The more people that register, the stronger we will be.”

In their goodwill messages, Surveyor Terry Noah and Rt. Festus Agas pledge their support and commitment to the growth of the party, while maintaining that the party will deliver Ughelli North for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the state governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori come 2027.

On his part, the Executive Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Hon. Jaro Egbo, warned against indiscipline in the party.

He said, “If some people are here and think they are bigger than the party, let me be clear: the party is too big to wait for anybody. The chairman and vice chairman of Ethiope East were suspended and replaced immediately. The president was very empathetic, he said, ‘Go and work with these people.’ We are ready to work together. We also have our founding leader here with us. We will give you one opportunity to repent. If you don’t, the party will not wait for you, we will move forward.”

Similarly, Prof. Samuel Ibodje and Morrison Olori gave elderly counsel by urging the party to work towards integrating every member, pointing that no one should be undermined or considered as unimportant.

Present at the meeting alongside the leaders are six ward chairmen, with the two chairmen from Orogun wards represented by their Secretaries.

