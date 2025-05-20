Olorogun Moses Taiga Marks 30th Anniversary Of  Father’s Passing With Praises

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Olorogun Moses Taiga, son of the late Joseph Taiga Zeze, has paid glowing tribute to his father’s legacy, calling him “an extraordinary man who shaped destinies from the quiet soil of Okpare.”

In a solemn reflection marking the 30th anniversary of his father’s passing, Olorogun Taiga highlighted the elder Taiga’s influence not just as a businessman and traditional figure, but as a moral compass for his generation.

“Papa never travelled far,” he said, “but through his values and the success of his children, he reached across continents. Thousands today benefit from the doors he opened through sheer grit, wisdom, and character.”

Olorogun Taiga also recalled how his father’s home in Okpare became a safe vault for many young people leaving town. “They trusted him blindly with their life savings. That kind of trust is not inherited, it is earned, daily, by who you are.”

He noted that the late patriarch was instrumental in key community developments during his reign as Okpako R’orere. “The tarring of our roads, the construction of the health centre, the bridge works, these were not coincidences. They happened because Papa believed every generation must leave a legacy.”

Papa Joseph Taiga Zeze died in 1994 at the age of 106 and was buried the following year by Bishop Edmund Fitzgibbon. Three decades later, the family continues to celebrate not just the man, but the values that made him timeless.

He was Okpako R’Orere of Okpare Olomu and

Head Christian of the Catholic Church, both in Okpare Town and the entire Olomu Kingdom, passed away at the ripe age of 106 years on the 19th of November, 1994.

The 30th Memorial Anniversary, which held on Sunday, 18th May 2025, was ushered by a Holy Mass officiated by His Grace, Most Rev. (Dr.) Anthony Ewherido, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Warri, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Umolo Road, Okpare-Olomu, Ughelli South. Thereafter, the Bishop Ewherido led the family to prayers at the tomb of Papa Zeze Taiga.

Olorogun Moses Taiga hosted Urhobo Royal Fathers, political and religious leaders including prominent Chiefs at his Okpare residence before proceeding to the reception for guests at Etako Primary School, Okpare-Olomu.

Guests were entertained by Evang. Quincy Tebite (Tisio-Tisio) and the Ema Royal Dance groups of Olomu and Agbarha-Otor Kingdoms.

Personalities present include HRM Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom & Chairman, Forum of Urhobo Traditional Rulers; Chief (Barr.) Ese Gam Owe, President-General, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), HRM Wilson Ojakovo, Oharisi 111, Ovie of Ughelli, HRM Simpson Sapele Obruche, Obruche 11, Odion r’Ode of Uwheru Kingdom; HRM James Omeru, Ukori I, Ogurimerime, Ovie of Agbon Kingdom and HRM Richard Ebele, Ovie of Agbarha-Otor Kingdom.

Others are HRM Monday Whiskey, Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom; HRM Clement Ikolo, Ovie of Ewu Kingdom; HRM Noble Eshemitan, Ovie of Oghara Kingdom; HRM Solomon Okukeren 111, Ovie of Arhavwarien Kingdom; HRM Dr. Matthew Egbo, Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom; Hon. Rev. Francis Waive, member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency; Olorogun John Oguma, Chief Isaacs Itebu, first Deputy President-General, UPU; Chief Mrs.. Cecilia Ibru, Dr. Goodie Ibru, Rev. Father Abaka Oghenejode, Rev. John Onojakpor, Bishop Morris-Billion Djanere, Chief (Barr.) Albert Akpomudje (SAN), Hon. Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Chief Kenneth Iwhewhe, Prince Godwin Ogbon and Olorogun Napoleon Ogbon. Also present were a high-powered delegation of the Urhobo Social Club. Lagos including Chief Simeon Ohwofa, former president; Chief Austin Enajemo-Isire, past President, Chief (Sir) Francis Ifie, former president; Chief Oma Odoh-Tadafe, past President; and Chief Edore Agbah, former President. Also there was Engr. Isaiah Erhirhi, and Mr. John Mudiaga Barovbe.

The Memorial Anniversary was also attended by Chief Dr. Ebenezer Okorodudu, Executive Director, DESOPADEC; Dr. Peter Kragha, Chief Steve Sohwo, among others.

