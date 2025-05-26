Oguma Hosts  Dafinone, Waive, Others, Pledges To Deliver Tinubu, Oborevwori In 2027

Share This





















By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS MAY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In what looked like a stimulated reunion in the political space of Delta State in general and Ughelli South in particular, the Udu-Ughelli federal constituency steering committee under the leadership of Olorogun John Oguma on Saturday 23rd may, 2025 played host to top representatives of the Urhobo people in the national assembly.

The parley which took place at Ovwor- Olomu, Ughelli South Delta State. hosted Olorogun Ede Dafinone, the senator representing Delta Central at the Red Chamber and Hon Francis Waive, who represents the Udu-Ughelli federal constituency in the green chamber both in the nation’s capital city, Abuja.

The august get-together was the first of its kind since the political fusion with APC occasioned by the strategic realignment led by the incumbent Governor of Delta State, H. E. Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in April, 2025 a torrential political process that emptied the 24 years old PDP into the ruling party.

Addressing the Urhobo lawmakers top echelon and the thumping large faithful, Olorogun John Oguma who expressed great delight at the presence of the topmost lawmakers described the fusion as best political calculation by the incumbent Governor of Delta State adding that those who refuse to follow the step of the governor in the decision are the real enemies of the state.

The political juggernaut in his assertiveness familiarized the lawmakers and the other APC faithfuls to the political pressure group which was hatched not quite too long within the PDP before the the political marriage.

He emphasized that, the pressure group would do all within their political power to galvanize voters to deliver president BolaTinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as well as other APC candidates in the 2027 election.

He stressed further that PDP is dead, advocating that followers should not be deceived into believing that the old party still exists as it it now an abysmal carcass of itself.

Chief Oguma who eulogized Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his foresight tasked the law makers on a deeply rooted harmonious working relationship to further boost the devolution of the dividends of democracy into the grassroot.

Reacting, Sen Ede Dafinone elucidated on the overall advantage and benefits of the union adding that the party togetherness will enable Delta State Government to strike socio-economic balance without hitch.

This is even as the senator has reaffirmed the powers conferred on the governor as the rallying point for the entire party in the state.

Meanwhile, Hon Francis Waive, the member representing Udu, Ughelli South and North, (U3 constituents) in the green chamber had expressed great sense of fulfillment at the governor’s step highlighting that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori did not disappoint him.

We recall that, Rep Francis Waive was the first APC top-notch in Delta State to broach through the idea and call for Gov Sherrif Oborevwori’s movement and sole candidacy across party boundaries, a situation that earlier attracted widespread criticism until finally taken up by the governor.

