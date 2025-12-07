 Oborevworo Reaffirms His Administration Support For Literary Excellence At Lagos Book Launch

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting literary excellence, intellectual discourse, and the growth of knowledge-driven communities.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, stated that his government will continue to support initiatives that celebrate creativity, scholarship, and national development.

Speaking at the public presentation of the book Hallmarks of Labour written by Izoma Philip Chikwuendo Asiodu, Governor Oborevwori said literature plays a vital role in shaping societal values and inspiring future generations.

He noted that Delta State is proud to identify with platforms that honour outstanding contributions to nation-building through the power of the written word.

Prof. Tonukari, delivering the governor’s message, commended Asiodu for his distinguished contribution to Nigerian literature and described the book as a testament to the values of hard work, dedication, and integrity.

He encouraged emerging writers to continue striving for excellence in their craft.

The event, held at the Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, brought together eminent personalities and literary enthusiasts, including former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.), who chaired the occasion.

Discussions at the ceremony also highlighted the themes of the book, with speakers reflecting on the author’s emphasis on the virtues that define meaningful achievement and national progress.

