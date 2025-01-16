Oborevwori’s   Appointments Of Amori Is  A ‘Round Peg In A Round Hole’-Onuesoke

Share This





















Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has described Delta State Governor Rt (Hon) Sheriif Oborevwori’s appointment of Chief Ighoyota Amori as Chief Adviser to the Delta State Governor as a round peg in a round hole.

Onuesoke who made the statement in congratulatory message made available to media houses said he has no doubt in his mind that with Amori now at the forefront of advising the Delta State government, the PDP-led administration will witness profound transformation and substantial improvements that will enhance the well-being of all citizens in Delta State.

He noted that Chief Amori’s experience and strategic vision will be priceless assets to the government, especially in addressing the pressing challenges faced by the state.

Onuesoke who hailed Amori’s leadership qualities and his unwavering dedication to the party’s ideals and objectives reiterated that his appointment is a prudent decision which characterized him as a “round peg in a round hole”, adding that this apt description illustrates the perfect fit of Amori’s skills and experience for the role he is to undertake, especially in light of the upcoming 2027 general elections.

According to him, “Amori’s influence will help steer the party toward continued success and strengthen its position within Delta State and beyond. The significance of Amori’s political network, both within the state and on a national level, underscores his esteemed position as a formidable figure in Nigerian politics. His enduring legacy in party politics is notably reflected in the pivotal role he has played in securing victories for the PDP in Delta State.

“Once more, I congratulate you on your well-deserved appointment as Chief Adviser to the Governor of Delta State. Your dedication, experience, and commitment to service have been rightfully recognized. I am confident that your wisdom and leadership will greatly contribute to the progress and development of our state. I wish you success on this extreme role.”

