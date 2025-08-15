Oborevwori’s Aide Under Attack For Promising ‘Disgraced’ Ibom Air Passenger N500k Job In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Ossai Success has come under attack for promising to offer N500, 000 monthly job and an all paid-expenses trip to Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger recently disgraced by Ibim Air officials.

Recall that in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Ossai announced that a monthly salary of N500, 000 had been secured for Emmanson in Delta State. The package according to him equally includes flight tickets, accommodation in a five-star hotel, a guided tour, and a ticket to the Delta Social Media Summit scheduled for August 28 in Asaba.

“I’m offering Comfort Emmanson a complimentary trip to Delta State, known as the Big Heart and Home of Global Tourism Hub. Additionally, a job opportunity with a monthly salary of N500, 000 has been secured for her in Delta State. All paid expenses, including flight tickets, accommodation in a five star hotel, and tour costs, will be fully covered,” he wrote.

Ossai added that the trip was to help her relax after h release, saying, “I’d like to extend an invitation for her to visit Delta State and unwind after her release from Kirikiri prison.

Reacting to Ossai Ovie Success on his Facebook platform, Comedian Koboko slammed him for promising to giver Comfort Emmerson job in Delta state when millions are jobless in the state.

He urged Ovie Success to tell Nigerians what he really wanted from the lady because Emmerson who was able to fly in a plane should be above someone who needs N500,000 monthly.

Hear him, “Ovie do you think Comfort that was able to fly in a plane is looking for 500k job? Did she tell you she was looking for a job? You want to chop that girl. Una don start. D girl tell you say she dey look for job? Who be you to say you want to give her 500k job. She was only looking for justice and she has got it. If you say you want to sue Ibom Air that one can come in later.

“Did she tell you she was looking for work? She was only looking for justice and justice she had got. How many Deltans have you given job to? You have not made any findings, you did not know her qualifications, you came from nowhere to say you want to give her 500k job. Oga, I beg focus on your own state and give Delta people job. You people are just disgracing yourself because you see bobi. You think that bobi is surveirnaire because the whole world has seen it.”

