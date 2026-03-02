Oborevwori Receives CCDI Prestigious Leadership Action Award, Dedicates Honor To Deltans

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, was on Friday honored with the Leadership Action Award by the Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) in recognition of his administration’s commitment to peace, justice, and the strengthening of democratic institutions.

The award ceremony, held in Asaba, highlighted the Governor’s significant contributions toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions).

Receiving the award, Governor Oborevwori who was represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, described the recognition as a validation of his administration’s governance model, which prioritizes due process and accountability as catalysts for genuine development.

The Governor said: “Justice is the oxygen of democracy; peace is the infrastructure of trust. This recognition reaffirms that progress cannot endure without strong institutions, the rule of law, and the equity that sustains peace.

“To be recognized by an institution so firmly committed to advancing democratic values and safeguarding integrity is not just a personal honor; it is a validation of the path we have chosen in governance, a path anchored in due process, accountability, and the unwavering belief that peace and justice are the bedrock of true development.

?”This recognition of our contributions to Sustainable Development Goal 16 reaffirms that progress cannot endure without strong institutions.

“This award aligns with our MORE Agenda: Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security. Without peace, opportunities diminish; without security, development falters and I dedicate this recognition to our hardworking team and the resilient people of Delta State, whose collective commitment turns vision into reality.

“This award is not a destination but a call to greater duty”.

Earlier, President of the Rights Monitoring Group (RMG) and United States Permanent Representative of Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) to the United Nations, Comrade Olufemi Aduwo, stated that the award is a foremost global recognition for excellence in public service.

“Governor Oborevwori has recorded remarkable progress in the strengthening of public institutions, enhanced citizen security, deepened community-centered conflict resolution mechanisms, and widened access to justice across Delta State,” he said.

Speaking on the sideline of the ceremony, Prof. Oluyemisi Akinyemiju, said; “each time we visit Delta State, we take time to assess the progress made in areas we previously identified.

“We compared the progress of this state with others we visited. I see this recognition as both an honor and a call to the state government to continue their positive efforts.”

The ceremony was attended by top government functionaries.

