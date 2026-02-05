Oborevwori Pours Encomium On His Wife On 56th Birthday

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended heartfelt congratulations to his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, as she marks her 56th birth anniversary.

Governor Oborevwori in a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor expressed deep appreciation for the steadfast support and encouragement of his wife over the years, noting that her unwavering commitment and prayers played a significant role in their journey to becoming Delta State’s First Family.

He described Deaconess Tobore as a devout and compassionate mother whose impact on society has been profound, particularly through her constant prayers and moral support for the state and their family.

The Governor also commended her humanitarian efforts through her pet initiative, the ‘You Matter Charity Foundation’, which he said has continued to touch lives, with special attention to vulnerable members of the society, widows and elderly, including children living with autism.

Governor Oborevwori said: “On behalf of our family, as well as the government and people of Delta State, I warmly felicitate my dear wife, Her Excellency, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, on the joyful occasion of her 56th birthday.

“She has remained a shining example of dedication, compassion, and godly values, not only to our children but to the entire state.

“As she celebrates this milestone, it is my earnest prayer, and that of our children, that God will continually endow her with strength, wisdom, and clarity of purpose as she carries out the demanding responsibilities of the Office of the First Lady of Delta State.”

Governor Oborevwori further expressed his personal admiration for his wife, describing her as a source of daily joy and inspiration.

“You make every day a pleasure with your self-effacing mien, cheerful disposition, love for God, devotion to family, disciplined work ethic, and unwavering service to humanity. I celebrate you today and always. Happy birthday, my love and best friend,” he said.

