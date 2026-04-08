Oborevwori Moves To Ensure 24-Hour Power Supply In Delta State,Seeks Partnernership With Energy Experts

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LAGOS APRIL 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to achieving stable and reliable electricity supply in the state through strategic partnerships with reputable energy experts.

Governor Oborevwori who was speaking during a high level meeting with the management of Power Acumen Consulting Ltd (PACL), Detail Solicitors and Nigeria Infrastructure Bank (NIB) at Government House, Asaba, identified power distribution, not generation, as the major challenge hindering progress in the energy sector of the nation.

He said his administration was intensifying efforts to address longstanding gaps in electricity supply in the state through strategic partnerships, policy reforms, and targeted infrastructure development under its “Light Up To Industrialize Delta State Initiative.”

According to him, while the state has recorded progress in infrastructure, healthcare, and education, sustainable power supply remains critical to unlocking broader economic growth and development.

The governor, who commended the management of Power Acumen Consulting Ltd for what he described as a “brilliant and insightful presentation,” noted that the engagement reflects the government’s resolve to work with competent partners capable of delivering measurable results.

He said a joint technical team comprising representatives of the state and PACL will be established, adding that the team would be tasked with the responsibility of developing a clear roadmap and actionable framework for 24/7 power supply in the state.

“We do not want to act blindly. We need a well-structured plan that will guide our decisions and ensure long-term success,” he added, pointing out that his administration has strengthened institutional capacity by appointing experienced professionals to oversee the energy sector, expressing confidence that the combination of strong leadership and strategic collaboration will yield positive results.

While acknowledging that the journey to achieving uninterrupted power supply may be long, the governor expressed optimism that ongoing reforms and partnerships would deliver tangible improvements sooner than expected.

“The journey toward stable electricity supply is not automatic. It requires deliberate planning, sound policies, and consistent execution. That is why we have taken bold steps to address these challenges progressively,” he said.

Governor Oborevwori disclosed that some communities that had experienced blackout for over a decade have recently been reconnected to the national grid, adding that ongoing projects in the sector are targeted at extending electricity infrastructure to key economic corridors across the state.

Despite these efforts, the governor reiterated that the real issue lies in distribution, saying “we have the capacity to generate significant megawatts of power daily, but getting that power efficiently distributed to homes and businesses remains the major hurdle.”

To tackle this challenge, he said, the state has enacted an Electricity Law aimed at strengthening the legal and regulatory framework for power sector reforms, adding that consultants have also, been engaged to review existing policies and recommend practical solutions, with a comprehensive report expected soon.

The Governor underscored the importance of collaboration with credible partners, noting that technical expertise is essential to complement the government’s financial and institutional capacity.

“We are not just interested in presentations; we want results. That is why we are seeking the right partners to guide us through the process and help us achieve real impact,” he said.

He further emphasized the need for community involvement, urging traditional rulers, youth leaders, and other stakeholders to support government efforts by promoting responsible electricity usage and safeguarding infrastructure.

Earlier in his presentation, the Managing Director of Power Acumen Consulting Ltd, Engr. Matthew Edevbie said Delta State which has an installed electricity generation capacity of about 3,000 megawatts, with major contributions from areas such as Okpai, Ughelli and Sapele, shockingly, benefits from less than 200 megawatts.

Engr. Edevbie said the flagship vision of “Light Up and Industrialize Delta State Initiative” was not just a power project but an integrated development strategy, saying “electricity is the foundation.

While saying Delta State must develop its own power grid, he said that the state was not lacking in power generation capacity; what the state needs is control over transmission and distribution within its territory.

“By building our own grid, we can harness existing power, distribute it efficiently, and ensure reliability.

Encouragingly, recent regulatory developments now make it possible for states to establish independent transmission systems. This means Delta State can build, operate, and recover investments in its own grid over time—turning infrastructure into a long-term economic asset,” he added.

Engr. Edevbie assured that with proper coordination, partnerships, and regulatory alignment, the state can achieve 24 hours electricity supply in Warri and Asaba before the end of the year.

NewsAngel News

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