Oborevwori Mourns Renowned Urhobo Musician, Prof. Johnson Adjan As Delta Loses Custodian Of Culture, Indigenous Wisdom

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LAGOS JUNE 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of legendary Urhobo musician and cultural icon, Prof. Johnson Oyibode Adjan, popularly known as “The Ogburine” (Song-Warrior).

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the governor described the late musician as one of the greatest ambassadors of Urhobo culture whose contributions to music, philosophy, and indigenous knowledge will remain unforgettable.

Governor Oborevwori said Prof. Adjan’s death was a huge loss not only to the Urhobo nation but also to Delta State and Nigeria at large, noting that the revered musician dedicated his life to preserving and promoting Urhobo heritage through his timeless songs.

The governor noted that Prof. Adjan’s influence extended beyond entertainment, earning him academic recognition.

“Prof. Johnson Adjan was more than a musician; he was a custodian of our culture, history, philosophy, and values. Through his music, he educated generations, preserved our heritage, and strengthened the identity of the Urhobo people,” Governor Oborevwori said.

Governor Oborevwori extended his heartfelt condolences to the Adjan family, the Urhobo nation, and the entire entertainment community, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Prof. Johnson Adjan’s signature call, “Isi wadooo… iyaaa…,” will continue to resonate in the hearts of his admirers as a symbol of a life devoted to culture, wisdom, and music.

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