Oborevwori, Ibori, Others Storm  Late Ezeoba’s Funeral Mass

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Alex Ogomudia, on Friday, attended the funeral mass of Late Chief Raphael Odiaka Ezeoba.

Governor Oborevwori was represented at the Funeral Mass by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, FCA.

The Funeral Mass of late Chief Raphael Odiaka Ezeoba, father of former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Dele Ezeoba, was held at St. Thomas’ Catholic Church Ogbowele, Ibusa, and it witnessed the presence of a retinue of retired and serving military officers and top politicians including Air Marshall O. Pentririn, Vice Admiral V.K Ombu, Lt. Gen. Ihejirika, Chief Patrick Ukah, Sen. Ovie Omo Agege, Prince Nduka Obaigbuna, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Comrade Ovuozorie Macaulay, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, among others.

Delivering a Homily at the Mass, Very Rev. Fr. Norbert Uchunor called on leaders to exhibit leadership of service to humanity.

He noted that, leadership is not what you have been made to be and what you can acquire, but of good deeds and selfless service to the people.

Fr. Uchunor stated leaders should be upright and always say the truth.

Rev. Fr. Uchunor noted that grief should not just be about the loss of a loved one but about missing the good deeds of the person.

The Catholic Priest described late Chief Ezeoba as a gentleman, peacemaker, a devoted public servant, community leader and someone with very strong principles on his belief

“Today, we are celebrating a man of integrity, a life of faith, service, love and forgiveness.

“A man whose life was an epitome of discipline, compassion, service to humanity and faith in God,” the Priest said.

He admonished Christians to live a good life, that “legacy is not about the wealth we leave behind but, the goodness and love we exhibited while we are alive.

“Old age is not a curse, but it becomes a curse when elders who are leaders begin to tell lies and become dishonest, when elders who are leaders cannot stand for the truth.”

Rev. Fr. Uchunor enjoined all to continue to live right with God, to leave a legacy of integrity, righteousness, love, and peace rather than legacy of wealth.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com