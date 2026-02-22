Oborevwori Gifts University Of Delta Agbor Best Graduating Student N5m, First-Class Graduates N500k Each

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Governor of Delta State and Visitor to the University of Delta Agbot (UNIDEL), Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has announced far-reaching incentives and policy decisions aimed at strengthening academic excellence at the young university.

The Governor who made the pronouncement during the maiden convocation ceremony, four years after the institution was established disclosed that the Best Graduating Student of the institution would receive a ?5 million cash award, while each First-Class graduate would be rewarded with ?500,000, payable immediately.

He approved the request of the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Stella Chiemeke for the conversion of the Mother and Child Hospital, General Hospital, Agbor and Diagnostic Centre, Owa-Alero, into a University Teaching Hospital, a critical step toward full accreditation of UNIDEL’s medical programmes. He also pledged the donation of a coaster bus to support the University’s transportation needs.

Describing the convocation as a watershed moment, the Governor said the ceremony symbolised more than the award of degrees, noting that it marked the triumph of vision, courage and purposeful leadership.

According to him, the establishment of UNIDEL and other state-owned universities, once criticised as a misplacement of priorities, has been fully vindicated by their growing enrolment and socio-economic impact.

Oborevwori said: “Today’s event celebrates a young institution that has moved decisively from conception to consolidation. Delta State now hosts well over 100,000 students across its tertiary institutions, stimulating job creation, commerce and service delivery in ways that were previously unimaginable.”

He paid tribute to his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, whose foresight led to the establishment of the University, and commended the Pro-Chancellor, Governing Council, Management, Senate and staff for nurturing UNIDEL into a fast-rising centre of learning.

Addressing the graduands, the Governor urged them to be bold, innovative and resilient, encouraging them to create opportunities rather than wait for them.

He reminded the pioneer graduands that they occupy a special place in UNIDEL’s history and must serve as worthy ambassadors of the institution.

In her address, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Stella Chiemeke, disclosed that the University was presenting 1,606 graduates from seven faculties across the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 academic sessions, all adjudged worthy in character and learning.

While disclosing that all graduating students would receive their certificates and transcripts on the convocation day, Prof. Chiemeke highlighted significant milestones recorded under the current administration, including full accreditation of all academic programmes by the National Universities Commission, strong international collaborations, improved infrastructure, enhanced campus security and growing global recognition.

She revealed that about 4,000 indigent students benefitted from loans under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund in the current academic session, easing financial pressure on families.

She added that despite that the university was still young, it ranked third best in Nigeria for sustainability and placed within the 801–1000 band globally in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, while over 180 academics featured in the 2026 AD Scientific Index.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Emeritus Prof. Emmanuel A. C. Nwanze, described the convocation as both a celebration and a moment of stock-taking, commending the resilience of staff and students and praising the Vice-Chancellor for her energy, clarity of purpose and hands-on leadership.

Earlier, the Governor was formally decorated as Visitor to the University in line with the enabling laws establishing the institution, and was thereafter honoured with the university award of recognition alongside 17 other eminent Nigerians.

Among the distinguished awardees were the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly; the Chairman of Zenith Bank, Mr Jim Ovia; the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Barr Chiedu Ebie; and the former Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Mr Chris Maiyaki, among others.

Speaking on behalf of other awardees at the maiden convocation ceremony, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa expressed profound appreciation to the Pro-Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, and the University Management for the honour conferred on them and for the visible progress recorded by the institution.

He commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, whom he described as a key pillar of the vision that led to the establishment of three state-owned universities in 2021.

Okowa noted that the Governor’s sustained commitment and policy support have strengthened the universities, ensured stability, and widened access to higher education for thousands of young people across the state.

The overall graduating student, Victoria Uzoma, of the Faculty of Management Sciences, Department of Business Administration, who graduated with an outstanding Grade Point Average (GPA) of 4.97, in an emotional reflection on her academic journey, attributed her exceptional feat to divine grace.

