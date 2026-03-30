Oborevwori Felicitates President Tinubu At 74, Applauds Economic Reforms

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LAGOS MARCH 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 74th birth anniversary, commending his leadership and far-reaching economic reforms.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in which Governor Oborevwori extolled the President’s bold economic policies.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta State, I heartily congratulate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the occasion of his 74th birth anniversary”.

He noted that the reforms of President Tinubu had significantly increased revenue accruing to states and local governments, thereby enabling subnational governments to undertake critical infrastructure projects and improve service delivery for citizens.

“Your bold and pragmatic economic reforms have not only repositioned the nation’s fiscal landscape but have also empowered states and local governments with increased resources to drive meaningful development and deliver democratic dividends to our people,” he added.

Governor Oborevwori described President Tinubu as a visionary leader whose commitment to repositioning Nigeria’s economy is yielding tangible results.

He stated that the administration’s fiscal and economic initiatives were laying a strong foundation for sustainable growth and national development.

Governor Oborevwori said: “Your leadership, courage, and unwavering commitment to national progress continue to inspire confidence in the future of our country. The difficult but necessary decisions you have taken are already paving the way for long-term prosperity.

“We in Delta State remain fully committed to supporting your administration and working in synergy with the Federal Government to advance policies and programmes that will uplift our people and strengthen our nation,” he stated.

Oborevwori prayed for good health, wisdom, and renewed strength for President Tinubu as he continues to steer the affairs of the nation, expressing confidence that Nigeria would witness greater progress under his leadership.

“Your Excellency, as you celebrate this milestone, I pray that Almighty God grants you continued good health, divine wisdom, and the strength to lead Nigeria to greater heights,” he said.For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy and placement of publications please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

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