Oborevwori  Donates 31 Operational Vehicles To Boost Police,  Other Security Operations

LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has donated 31 operational vehicles to the police and other security agencies in the state to strengthen their operations.

Oborevwori, while presenting the vehicles on Monday in Asaba to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said the donation was aimed at enhancing joint security operations in the state, code-named “Operation Delta Sweep.”

He explained that the donation was prompted by the general insecurity experienced in the country and urged the security agencies to work together and share intelligence to ensure effective security in the state.

He said, “In my MORE Agenda, I promised Deltans that we would enhance peace and security. As part of this commitment, we are rebranding the operation formerly known as ‘Delta Hawk’ to ‘Operation Delta Sweep,’ and this rebranding underscores our renewed focus and strategy.

“Without security, meaningful development cannot take place. We aim to create a secure environment where investors feel confident to invest, ultimately improving the quality of life for our citizens and fostering harmony across the state.

“This joint security task force, established on December 10, 2020, as a policy response to rising violent crimes, comprises the Nigerian Army, Police Force, Air Force, Navy, DSS, and Civil Defence Corps.

“Since its inception, this initiative has recorded significant successes in combating crimes such as illegal oil bunkering, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, and drug-related offences.

“The rebranding reflects our administration’s resolve to reduce crime to its barest minimum. To support this effort, the state government has donated 31 vehicles, including 23 pickups and eight Sienna wagons, in addition to four Hilux vehicles previously delivered. This brings the fleet to 66 vehicles, aimed at enhancing daily patrols, especially during the Ember Months.

“I trust this will boost the morale of task force members and motivate them to redouble their efforts to keep our state safe.

“We remain committed to providing the necessary support to ensure peace and security in Delta State. With these measures, I am confident that our people will enjoy a secure and peaceful season.”

Speaking earlier, during a courtesy call by the IG, Oborevwori lauded the exceptional, inspiring, and reassuring leadership of the Nigeria Police Force’s “Safe School Programme,” designed to protect schools and educational institutions from terror attacks and violent crimes.

“Thanks to this initiative, parents and guardians can now rest assured that their children are under the watchful eyes of the School Protection Squad.

