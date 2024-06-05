Oborevwori Ditches Out 20 SUVs To Judges In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has presented 20 Toyota Prado Sports Utility Vehicles to judges in the state.

The state government also inaugurated the newly completed Delta State High Court Complex in Asaba, the state capital.

Inaugurating the complex on Tuesday, former President Goodluck Jonathan commended Governor Oborevwori for developing infrastructure in the state.

Jonathan said, “There are some projects that are very fundamental to the growth and development of the state and we expect anybody who takes over government to continue with them and you are doing exactly that.

“I believe that if you go across the country today, this is one of the best judiciary headquarters in the country and I congratulate the governor and the judiciary of Delta State for this exemplary project.”

Lauding Oborevwori for returning unutilised funds of over N500 million to the state treasury when he was Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Jonathan said, “It is not easy for a public officer or even a civil servant to refund money to the government in most cases; it is extremely difficult, but as a Speaker, you were able to do that and that shows that you are somebody of high level of integrity and you can be trusted.

“Please, continue to manage the resources of the state in that manner and use the money in a way that it will affect the people positively.”

The former President urged the people of Delta State to keep supporting the governor, saying, “There are some people who believe that they must bring a government down for the purpose of politics, but when you are struggling to bring a governor or president down for the purpose of politics, you are bringing the state or country down.

“This is because the governor or the president is sitting with public resources and everybody must encourage him to succeed and that’s the only way we, as a nation, can grow.”

Earlier, Oborevwori said the presentation of 20 Toyota Prado SUVs to judges in the state was in fulfilment of “a promise made,” adding that the promise has been kept.

He said the completion of the High Court building was in line with his commitment to the completion of projects inherited from previous administrations.

According to him, he was motivated to complete the project because the judiciary was the only arm of government without a befitting building for their operations.

He thanked Jonathan for inaugurating the project, describing him as a great Nigerian patriot, statesman and leader.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, represented by the Presiding Judge of the Court of Appeal, Asaba Division, Justice Bolaji Yusuf, commended the state government for the project.

Saharareporters

