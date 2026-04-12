Oborevwori Congratulates Tompolo On 55th Birthday, Highlights Achievements

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LAGOS APRIL 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated prominent Niger Delta figure, Government Ekpemupolo (popularly known as Tompolo), on the occasion of his 55th birth anniversary on April 12.

In a goodwill message issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor praised Ekpemupolo popularly known as Tompolo as a respected leader whose contributions have significantly advanced peace, security, and development across the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

Oborevwori highlighted Tompolo’s impact as Chairman of Tantita Security Services Limited, noting that his efforts have strengthened the fight against crude oil theft, boosted oil production, and contributed positively to the nation’s revenue profile.

He also acknowledged Ekpemupolo’s generous support to the Delta State Security Trust Fund, describing it as a demonstration of his commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

According to the Governor, both state governments in the Niger Delta and the Federal Government continue to value his dedication to fostering stability in the region.

The Governor extended his personal and official best wishes, describing Tompolo as a proud son of the Niger Delta who has consistently worked with relevant stakeholders to sustain peace and drive development.

He prayed for continued good health, wisdom, and strength for the celebrant, urging him to remain steadfast in his service to the nation and humanity.

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