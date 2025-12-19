Nwaoboshi’s Death Is Painful Loss To His Family, Deltans, Nigerian Political Community -Dafinone

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY0-Senator Ede Dafinone representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the Senate described the passing of former Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi, a distinguished statesman and one of Nigeria’s influential political figures as painful loss not only to his immediate family but also to Delta State and the Nigerian political community at large.

He stated that Senator Nwaoboshi served Nigeria with dedication as a two-time Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District and as a two-term Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, adding that until his death, he remained a committed chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), where his experience and counsel continued to enrich the progressive cause in the state.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi’s family, the people Delta North, Niger Delta, and his political associates. The late Senator Nwaoboshi was widely respected for his depth of political wisdom and strategic insight, which earned him the well-known sobriquet “the Political Oracle” in Delta politics.

“I also commiserate with the entire Delta State progressive family on this irreparable loss. As we mourn his passing, we take solace in the enduring legacy of service, leadership, and political mentorship he leaves behind. I pray that God Almighty grants his soul eternal rest and gives his family, loved ones, and the people of Delta State the strength to bear this profound loss,” he stated.

