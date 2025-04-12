NRC Faces Mass Protest As Group Demands Compensation For Passengers On Agbor-Itakpe Ill-Fated Train

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A civil society organisation, the Talakawas Parliament, has petitioned the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), demanding a public apology and compensation over the incompetence and inconveniences passengers faced on the Agbor-Itakpe train journey of April 9, 2025.

The petition, addressed to the Managing Director of NRC and dated April 11, 2025, was jointly signed by Marxist Kola Edokpayi and Comrade Violet Enibhibhanum, Leader and Acting Secretary respectively.

The group condemned the “extremely poor service delivery and operational negligence experienced aboard the train service” on April 9, 2025, during a journey from Agbor to Itakpe.

“The failure to provide sanitary facilities and the exposure of passengers to danger violates the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018,” the petition reads.

The group regretted the trauma passengers endured, including its leader, Marxist Kola Edokpayi, and reminded NRC of its legal and moral duty of care to passengers, emphasizing that they paid for the service not rendered in full.

The petition narrated the incident, stating, “The journey was smooth until the train broke down in a remote area with no mobile network coverage shortly after departing Ajaokuta Train Station. Passengers were apprehensive and stranded without communication or emergency assistance. A replacement locomotive was dispatched but also broke down en route, worsening the situation.”

“We were compelled to trek for over three hours before reaching Itakpe, where we could find alternate transportation,” the petition states. “This is absolutely against the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration under the watch of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.”

The group’s leader decried the ordeal’s impact on his health, citing the unhygienic toilet conditions in Coach Two, which aggravated his stomach upset.

“The toilet system in Coach Two, where I was seated, was in an extremely unhygienic and unusable condition. Despite experiencing stomach upset during the journey, I was unable to use the facility, which further aggravated my health condition.”

The petition reminded NRC of its statutory obligations, including providing efficient and safe railway services as empowered by the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act, and protecting consumers’ rights to safety and protection against hazardous services as per the United Nations Guidelines for Consumer Protection.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation Act, Cap N129, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, empowers the NRC to provide efficient and safe railway services. The repeated mechanical failures and absence of emergency response constitute a breach of this statutory obligation,” the petition reads.

The group demanded a formal written apology for the hardship, trauma, and harm suffered, a thorough investigation into operational and safety failures, immediate corrective action to improve mechanical reliability, emergency response, and hygiene standards, and appropriate compensation for medical, physical, and psychological distress.

“We urge you to take immediate action to address these issues and prevent such incidents in the future,” the petition states.

If their demands aren’t addressed within 14 days, the group warned of seeking redress through peaceful protest, legal means, and a formal complaint to relevant commissions and a court of competent jurisdiction.

“If our demands are not met within 14 days, we shall have no option but to seek redress through peaceful protest, legal means, including a formal complaint to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, the Nigerian Human Rights Commission, and a suit for damages in a court of competent jurisdiction with wide media coverage both local and international.”

Saharareporters

