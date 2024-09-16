NNPCL Urges Media To Uphold Principle Of Fact-Checking Amid Supply, Refinery Issues

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has called on the media to uphold the principles of fact-checking in their reportage.

This appeal was made during a media parley on Friday September 13, 2024, at Effurun in Uvwie, Delta State, where selected journalists from both print and online news organisations discussed pressing issues in the nation’s oil and gas sector.

In his remark, one of the media conveners, Solomon Oseagah, said the ongoing challenges regarding availability of petroleum products and the delays being experienced in nation’s refineries were being tackled headlong by the company. He emphasised that journalists should do diligent checks and remain objective while reporting activities of the agency.

On the issue of delays in refinery operations, particularly at the Port Harcourt Refinery, Mr. Oseagah clarified that these setbacks are not due to the unpreparedness of the facilities but the desire of the GCEO to see that everything is set to work to maximum capacity before making it public. He assured attendees that once these are resolved, President Bola Tinubu will be able to commission the refinery, as its successful startup depends on effective collaboration among various agencies. He noted that the Port Harcourt refinery is already producing and will be commissioned before the end of the year.

Responding to ongoing controversies between NNPCL and Dangote Refinery, Oseagah defended NNPCL’s position, asserting that the corporation’s actions are aim to ensure the proper functioning of the Nigerian petroleum industry for the benefit of all Nigerians.

He reiterated that NNPCL is committed to maintaining industry integrity and performance and has no issues whatsoever with Dangote refinery, but it will not be the one to fix the prices for Dangote as the market has been deregulated.

The meeting also highlighted the need for greater transparency within NNPCL. Some of the media practitioners also urged Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mr. Mele Kyari to facilitate clearer communication by allowing representatives from other companies and agencies under the NNPCL umbrella to engage directly with the public through the media. The move, they said, would improve public understanding of the various roles and responsibilities within the petroleum sector, fostering accountability and collaboration among all stakeholders.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com