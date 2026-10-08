Nine Die As Delta Line Bus Rams Into Gas Truck Along Ore-Ijebu-Ode Highway

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LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than nine persons have died in a ghastly road crash involving a Delta Line passenger bus and a gas-laden truck along the Ore/Ijebu-Ode Highway in Ogun State.

The crash, which occurred at about 4:55pm on Monday in the Bethel area, under the Ijebu-Ode Unit Command, involved a white Toyota Hiace commercial bus belonging to Delta Line, with registration number 14B-299DT, and a white Sino Truck belonging to Bill Gas Solution Ltd, with registration number AAB162XD.

The Chief Route Commander and Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Sector Command, Afolabi Odunsi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Odunsi said all nine occupants of the two vehicles died at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation identified speed violation as the probable cause of the crash,” the statement read.

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He noted that the crash occurred while it was raining and the road pavement was wet.

According to him, the FRSC rescue team arrived at the scene at about 4:58pm, two minutes after receiving the distress call.

He said the corpses of the victims were evacuated and deposited at the General Hospital morgue, Ijebu-Ode, while the two vehicles were towed to the Ilese Police Station by the Ilese Police Motor Traffic Division.

Reacting to the incident, the FRSC Sector Commander, Ogun State Command, Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi, urged motorists, particularly commercial drivers, to exercise maximum caution while driving in the rain.

Ogunjobi advised motorists to obey speed limits, maintain safe following distances and avoid dangerous driving practices.

He warned that speeding on wet roads was particularly dangerous because of reduced tyre grip and poor visibility.

The FRSC commiserated with the families of the victims and urged all road users to prioritise safety at all times.

Punch

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