Nigeria Lawmakers Receive Report On 17 Soldiers Killed In Okuama

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The report on the gruesome killing of 17 officers of the Nigerian Army has been laid on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson laid the report during Thursday’s plenary, explaining that the 17 officers were killed in Okuama, Delta State on the 14th of March, 2024.

The recommendations of the Committee are to be considered during the Committee of the Whole, on the next legislative day to be determined by the House Committee on Rules and Business.

Also at plenary, the House called on all the Security Agencies on the need to end the activities of bandits and kidnappers in Kebbi State by ensuring the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians and ensure that the violence that is also ravaging neighbouring Sokoto and Zamfara States does not further spill over.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Kabir Ibrahim on the need to curb escalating incidents of kidnapping and killing in Kebbi State.

In his lead debate, Hon. Kabir stressed the dire situation residents of the Zuru area are going through which culminated in the kidnapping and subsequent killing of a traditional leader from the area.

He expressed further concern for the safety of individuals as this has affected the livelihood and socioeconomic wellbeing of residents.

Hence, the motion was referred to the joint Committees on Traditional Institutions, National Intelligence and Police Affairs for further legislative action.

Tribune Online

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com