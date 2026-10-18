Nigeria Christians Honour Oborevwori With Christian Icon Award At Abuja

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LAGOS OCTOBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has honoured Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, with its prestigious Christian Icon Award in recognition of his commitment to public service, integrity, ethical leadership and Christian values.

The award was presented to the governor by CAN President, His Eminence, Most Rev. (Dr.) Daniel C. Okoh, during Association’s 50th anniversary celebration at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, on Saturday.

Presenting the award, Okoh said the honour was reserved for distinguished leaders who exemplified excellence, integrity, commitment to nation-building and the values of faith and service in their political engagements.

He said Oborevwori’s contributions to national development through public service, anchored on compassion, integrity and ethical leadership, continued to inspire generations across the country.

According to him, the award recognises the governor’s commitment to upholding Christian principles in governance and his significant contributions to the Christian community in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists after receiving the award, Oborevwori expressed gratitude to God and described the recognition as a call to greater commitment to serving humanity.

The governor said the honour was particularly significant because it came from CAN, an organisation whose recognition, he noted, reflected not only public service but also integrity, character and the impact of a recipient’s contributions to society.

Oborevwori said; “my faith and commitment to serving the people and humanity remain strong. It is a great honour to be recognised, particularly by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“When an organisation such as CAN gives you an award, it means a lot because the recognition is based not merely on public service but also on integrity, character and the impact you have made”.

Oborevwori stressed the need for public office holders to distinguish between political responsibilities and their service to God, insisting that political engagements should not undermine their faith.

“We may be involved in politics, but we must be able to distinguish between serving God and playing politics. These are two different responsibilities, and we must never allow politics to undermine our commitment to God,” he said.

The governor disclosed that his commitment to ushering work began several years before he became Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, adding that he had continued despite advice at the time to discontinue the practice because of his political position.

He said his conviction that service to God and humanity was a responsibility that must be sustained had remained a guiding principle throughout his public life.

Oborevwori who spoke further, said; “I commend the efforts to bring the five blocs together. If they remain united and speak with one voice, I believe they can contribute significantly to the development of the country. Their unity will strengthen the Christian community and, in turn, contribute to a more united Nigeria”.

He added that service to God should not be pursued for personal pleasure or recognition but with sincerity, dedication and a strong sense of responsibility.

The governor expressed delight at the presence of political leaders and other distinguished personalities who joined him at the ceremony, noting that the recognition also underscored CAN’s role in promoting unity among Christians.

Those who accompanied him to the event were immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; members of the National Assembly, Hon. Victor Nwokolo, Hon Nicholas Mutu and Hon. Jonathan Ukodhiko; Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Johnson Erijo; and Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, among other government functionaries and political leaders.

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