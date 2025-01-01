NEW YEAR: Dafinone Urges Urhobos, Deltans, Nigerians To Be Optimistic, Hails Tinubu For Re-Opening Of Warri Refinery

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator Representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone has called on the Urhobos, Deltans and Nigerians to be resilient and optimistic as they step into 2025 saying that the new year holds greater promises and will certainly be better than 2024.

The Delta Central lawmaker in his New Year Message to the Urhobo Nation, Deltans and Nigerans also applauded President Bola Tinubu for the re-opening and commencement of operations by Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company, located in Ekpan, in the heart of Urhobo land.

He also tasked Nigerians to continue to support the President Tinubu led government, saying that most of the perceived harsh economic policies, particularly the removal of petroleum subsidy and the floating of the Naira have started yielding positive results and more of such results would be recorded in 2025.

The statement personally signed by the Senator reads: “As we step into the year 2025, I, Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, extend warm New Year greetings to the Urhobo Nation, Deltans, and all Nigerians. This is a time for renewed hope, resilience, and optimism as we reflect on the past year and look forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. I assure you that brighter days are coming, and together, we will make 2025 a year of tangible progress and prosperity for our people.

“I want to specially commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his bold leadership and the decisive actions taken to reposition our economy. A key milestone in this journey is the commencement of operations at the Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company, located in Ekpan, in the heart of Urhobo land. This monumental achievement will significantly boost domestic refining capacity, create jobs, reduce the pressure on foreign exchange, and bring much-needed relief to millions of Nigerians. I urge the people of Delta Central and Nigerians at large to continue to support the Tinubu administration, as its economic policies are beginning to yield results, and more of these successes will become evident in 2025.

“For the Urhobo Nation, 2025 presents an opportunity to strengthen our unity, deepen our commitment to progress, and collectively build on the foundations laid in the past year. The commencement of operations at the Warri Refinery is a testament to the federal government’s focus on revitalizing critical infrastructure, and as stakeholders, we must remain steadfast in supporting initiatives that bring development to our land. Let us embrace this year with renewed energy and a commitment to working together for the betterment of the Urhobo Nation.

“I also call on our people and Nigerians across the country to be patient and continue to stand behind the government as the current economic reforms gradually take shape. While the journey has been challenging, it is clear that the steps being taken by the administration will ensure long-term stability and sustainable growth for our economy. I am confident that with the resilience of our people and the right policies in place, 2025 will bring increased opportunities and improvements in our standard of living.

To my constituents in Delta Central, I remain committed to providing effective representation and advocating for the development of our region. I will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to attract federal projects, create employment opportunities, and ensure that our people benefit from the dividends of democracy. Together, we will build an Urhobo Nation that reflects the true potential of the Urhobo people and serves as a beacon of progress in Nigeria.

“As we celebrate the New Year, let us resolve to approach 2025 with renewed determination, unity, and faith in our collective ability to overcome challenges. May this year bring peace, prosperity, and fulfillment to every home in Delta Central, Delta State, and Nigeria as a whole. Happy New Year to you all, and may the days ahead be filled with blessings and success.”

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com