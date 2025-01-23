NBA Members Arrest Fake Lawyer In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Vigilant members of the Nigerian Bar Association, Udu Branch, in Delta State, led by David Omage, have apprehended a fake lawyer, Olubuwe Ossai Silas.

PUNCH Metro gathered that Silas was nabbed on Tuesday while claiming to be Simon Sabuke.

It was further reported that Silas was caught red-handed affixing a lawyer’s seal to a document and preparing legal documents using lawyers’ names.

As a result, the Chairman of the NBA Udu Branch, Edmund Odohisi, reported the incident and filed a formal complaint at the Ovwian Police Station, where Silas is currently being held.

He stated that the Divisional Police Officer assured him that “the case will be thoroughly investigated and used as a deterrent to others who engage in similar acts.”

Odohisi added that “this incident highlights the NBA’s zero-tolerance policy towards quacks and infiltrators in the legal profession.

“The full extent of the law must be applied in this case,” he stated.

He also noted that the NBA Udu Branch has been proactive in addressing issues of impersonation, having previously warned against the unlawful use of NBA car stickers by non-lawyers.

“With this latest development, the branch reinforces its commitment to upholding the integrity of the legal profession,” he said.

