National Sports Commission Reinstates Omo-Agege Into Nigeria Boxing Federation

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The National Sports Commission has reinstated Azania Omo-Agege as interim president of the Nigeria Boxing Federation, setting aside his indefinite suspension by the federation’s board.

The decision by NSC Director General Bukola Olopade brings an end to the internal crisis that has rocked the NBF following the earlier suspension of former president Kenneth Minimah by the International Boxing Association.

Speaking to The PUNCH following his reinstatement, Omo-Agege expressed gratitude to the NSC leadership while calling for unity within the federation.

“Olopade has shown he is objective. He’s a man that the NSC really needs at this time. He’s really there to stabilise the system, and it means very well for the federations,” Omo-Agege said.

The reinstated interim president revealed that the NSC DG was well-versed in the boxing federation’s issues and expressed displeasure at the treatment meted out to him.

In a gesture of reconciliation, Omo-Agege extended an olive branch to former president Minimah, thanking him for his contributions to Nigerian boxing while expressing regret for any harsh words exchanged during the crisis.

“I want to also thank General Minimah for what he did for me to go international. It’s something I will never forget. I really appreciate him for all that and all the time he was my boss, I really appreciate what he did and the progress he made for boxing,” he said.

Omo-Agege specifically praised Minimah’s completion of the boxing hostel, describing it as a significant achievement that provides accommodation and training facilities for boxers.

“Building a boxing hostel to completion, where all the boxers now go and stay and train. He did a great job as the president. I wish him all the best, and I didn’t intend to have any hard feelings with him at all. He still remains my boss,” he added.

The interim president apologised for any harsh criticism during the federation’s internal crisis, attributing his comments to the injustice he felt he had suffered.

“I had feelings that if I said anything ill about him, I’m sorry. It was just because of the injustice that was meted out to me. So there was nothing intentional. So it’s for the board now to move on peacefully, and let’s work together as one as a boxing family,” he said.

The reinstatement ends months of uncertainty within the NBF that began when Minimah was suspended by the IBA in November 2023 for allegedly leading the federation to affiliate with World Boxing, breaching IBA regulations.

Omo-Agege had assumed the interim presidency following Minimah’s suspension but was subsequently banned indefinitely by the NBF board.

With his reinstatement confirmed, Omo-Agege expressed optimism about the future of boxing in Nigeria under the current NSC leadership.

Punch

