‘Na Your Mama’: Delta Nursing School Queries Student Over Viral Video

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State College of Nursing Sciences has issued a disciplinary query to a student nurse, Osato Edobor, for allegedly recording and posting an “unauthorised” video on social media during the visit of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to Delta State.

A picture of a letter sent to Edobor was posted by Arise New journalist Oseni Rufai on Friday via X.

The letter, signed by the provost of the institution, Evbodaghe Rita Ogonne, and dated March 27, 2025, accused Edobor of engaging in a “malicious act” by recording herself singing and posting an “unofficial response” to a song during the First Lady’s arrival at the Dome Event Centre in Asaba.

The event was part of the Renewed Hope Initiative Health Programme, where 10,000 professional kits were distributed to midwives in the South-South geopolitical zone.

“This is a punishable offence as enshrined in the Student Handbook under standardised disciplinary action for some punishable offences No. 8, Page 21,” the letter stated.

The school directed Edobor to submit a written explanation in triplicate within 24 hours, justifying why disciplinary action should not be taken against her.

The disciplinary move follows a viral video circulating on social media in which nursing students at the event appeared to reject the First Lady as their “mother.”

The incident occurred when the event’s Master of Ceremony introduced Oluremi Tinubu as “everyone’s mother,” a customary title for First Ladies in Nigeria. However, the students responded in unison, “Na your mama be this,” meaning “This is your mother,” refusing to accept the designation.

The video has since sparked widespread reactions, with many linking the students’ reaction to growing discontent over the economic hardship and insecurity in the country under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Rising inflation, food scarcity, and high living costs have fueled frustration among Nigerians, particularly the youth.

During the event, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori praised the First Lady’s efforts, stating that the country was witnessing significant improvements in the health sector under the RHI programme.

He also commended her dedication to enhancing the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

The First Lady also met with traditional rulers at the Traditional Rulers’ Council Chambers, including the Orodje of Okpe, and retired Major General Felix Mujak Peruo.

See the letter below.

Punch

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com