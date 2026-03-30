My Decision To Join APC, Yielding Positive Results – Oborevwori

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LAGOS MARCH 30TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the National Elective Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a clear indication of the party’s growing strength and national acceptance.

Speaking to journalists during the convention held at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Friday night, the governor said his decision to join the APC in April 2025 was already yielding positive results for Delta State.

Oborevwori noted that his defection to the ruling party was driven by the need to align Delta State with the federal government, a move he said has enhanced access to resources and improved governance outcomes.

“I’m happy to be here today. That bold decision we took on April 28, 2025, is manifesting today. I was the first Governor after 2023 election to move into APC, that was done because we wanted to connect with the centre and we have connected to the centre. Other state Governors have also emulated me in the decision we took”, he said.

According to him, increased revenue allocation to states has improved their capacity to meet key obligations, including payment of salaries and execution of projects.

Oborevwori said: “We are happy with that decision we took because the policies and programmes of Mr President are working. But you know, it takes time. We know the sufferings of Nigerians, the policies are yielding; it’s a gradual process.

“You know before now, the money that was coming to states was not much, paying salaries was difficult. These days, we can pay salaries, we can pay our contractors. A lot of things are working for us.

“I will tell you, if Mr President is not doing well, my other brother Governors will not come and join. As we speak today, we are 31 Governors in APC. No political party has gotten 31 Governors since 1999. This is the first time.

“The crowd you are seeing here today, shows that Mr President is focused, he is bold and he is taking us somewhere. We believe that Nigerians we pay back by reelecting him in 2027.

On his administration’s achievements, the governor reaffirmed his commitment to delivering more dividends of democracy to the people of Delta State, particularly in critical sectors.

“In infrastructure, we are doing well. In health and education, we are doing well. In security, we are making progress,” he said.

He also highlighted improvements in oil production, noting that there were no more incidents of attacks on oil facilities in the state, leading to increased output.

“Delta State remains number one in oil production, and we are going to do more for our people,” he added.

Oborevwori urged Deltans and residents of the state to continue support the President Bola Tinubu’s administration and his administration, assuring them that both the federal and state governments are committed to improving their welfare.

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