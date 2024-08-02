Mutilated Corpse Of Abducted Ex-Delta Lawmaker, Joan Mrakpor Dumped By End Of Niger Bridge

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The gunmen, who forcefully abducted a former female member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal constituency in the Federal House of Representatives and a former Delta State lawmaker and Commissioner, Joan Mrakpor (Joan Onyemaechi AKA Ada Anioma), have murdered her and dumped her body around the Onitsha end of the Niger Bridge, THEWILL can report.

A source with knowledge of the development, who asked not to be identified, said her remains were found with heavy bruises, suggesting she was brutalised and tortured before her death.

“She was found dead and fully stripped with severe wounds around 7.30 pm on Thursday. I think she was battered to death”, the source told THEWILL.

Earlier, the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed that the politician was kidnapped in her Church, located off Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) in Asaba, at about 5 pm on Tuesday.

THEWILL reported on Tuesday that two persons, including her police orderly, were killed in the bloody operation. She was said to have been whisked away by the gunmen to the bank of the River Niger at Otu-Ogwu road of Asaba in a car, set the vehicle ablaze before taking her into a speed boat.

Born July 7, 1966, Mrakpor, a Christian evangelist and politician of Anioma heritage, was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and has since 2015 represented Aniocha North-Aniocha South-Oshimili North-Oshimili South in the House of Representatives.

Prior to her election into the national assembly, Mrakpor served as a member of the Delta State House of Assembly for Aniocha South from 2007 to 2015. The 58-year-old is the immediate past Commissioner for Technical Education in the State.

She was married to Peter Mrakpor, a lawyer and former Delta State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice.

However, the police in Asaba have described social media posts on the murder of the abducted ex-Delta female Commissioner, Hon Joan Onyemaechi, as a rumour

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, refuted the reports when contacted for confirmation

He, however, said there was no update on the kidnap case as no contact had been established with the abductors since the incident occured on Tuesday.

