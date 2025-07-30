Mujakperuo Has Brought Peace, Unity, Development To Okpe Kingdom-Senator Dafinone

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator (Chief) Ede Dafinone has eulogized His Royal Majesty, Orhue I, Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd), the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom and Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council as he celebrates his 19th years coronation ceremony.

Dafinone who applauded the Monarch in a statement made available to Urhobotoday noted that his reign has brought enduring peace, unity and development to the Okpe Kingdom, adding that the transformation of Orerokpe, the traditional headquarters of Okpe kingdom stands as a visible and lasting testament to his commitment to progress and the good of the people.

“Since your official ascension to the throne on July 29, 2006, Your Majesty has exemplified wise and visionary leadership. Your reign has brought enduring peace, unity, and development to the Okpe Kingdom. The transformation of Orerokpe, the traditional headquarters of our great kingdom, stands as a visible and lasting testament to your commitment to progress and the good of our people.

“I, on behalf of the Dafinone family and the great people of Delta Central, extend my warmest congratulations to Your Royal Majesty, Orhue I, Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd), the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom and Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, as you mark the 19th coronation anniversary on the throne of our forefathers,” he stated.

Dafinone noted that as Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, the Orodje has served not only the Okpe people, but the entire state with uncommon dignity, restraint, and courage, stressing that His Majesty’s role as a custodian of culture and an advocate for peaceful coexistence has been instrumental in shaping a more stable and forward-looking Delta state.

“On this special occasion, I join the sons and daughters of Okpe Kingdom and well-wishers across the country in celebrating Your Royal Majesty. May your reign continue to flourish with good health, divine wisdom, and even greater accomplishments. Long live the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom. Umogu! Umogu!! Umogu!!! “Une su tor, une re`tor!” he prayed.

