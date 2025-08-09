Milestone Of Yilwatda 57th Years Birthday Anniversary Is Testament To His Selfless Service- Dafinone

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator representing Delta State Central District in the House Of Senate, Senator Ede Dafinone has described the the landmark anniversary of the 57th years birthday of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda as a testament to a life of dedication, resilience and selfless service to the party and the Nigerian nation.

Dafinone who made the pronouncement in a statement made available to Urhobo congratulates the APC national leader on behalf of the good people of Delta Central district and himself on the joyous occasion of his 57th birthday anniversary.

Dafinone disclosed that Prof. Yilwatda’s distinguished career reflects an uncommon blend of intellectual brilliance and administrative competence from his notable tenure as Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, to his impactful role as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Benue State, and later as Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, adding that he has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to national development.

He maintained that as National Chairman of APC, they trust him to bring renewed vigour, unity, and strategic direction to the APC, steering it with wisdom through the evolving political landscape.

“On this special day, I join his family, friends, colleagues, and all members of our great party in celebrating this exceptional leader. I pray that the Almighty God will grant Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda good health, divine wisdom, and many more fruitful years of impactful service to our party and the nation. Happy birthday, Chairman,” the Senator disclosed.

