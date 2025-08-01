Media Attacks On Senator Dafinone: When Criticism Becomes A Tool For Political Blackmail

Share This





















By Victor Lewis

LAGOS AUGUST 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The recent torrent of back and forth drags mounted and sustained by some on air social media personalities against Senator Ede Dafinone, could only be a testimony of the fact that, beyond their presumed placated grudges, there exists a horde of sponsors whose intent and interest on the senate seat are fast becoming obsession.

Constructive criticism, no doubt, is a hallmark of a dynamic democratic process but where it loses its constructiveness, it becomes a tool for political blackmail in the hands of those manipulated to promote and perpetrate it.

While the right to express one’s views is constitutionally guaranteed, gleaning through some of the recent media attacks on the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Dafinone, it is unambiguous to conclude that they are driven by personal animosity rather than by objective facts.

The Senator, in his recent speech at the event organized by Urhobo Consultative Forum (UCF) merely raised concerns that any responsible public figure would raise when faced with politically motivated attacks. It is not uncommon in our political space for people to use the cover of activism to pursue personal gain or settle political scores—especially when ambitions are at play.

However, labelling the Distinguished Senator as a “serial blackmailer” without concrete evidence is not only unfair, but also speaks more to a campaign of calumny than a genuine pursuit of accountability. Resorting to such language only weakens the credibility of any issue being raised.

Regarding the China empowerment program and the NDDC initiative that has been bandied, it is important to get the facts right. The Senator has consistently worked to facilitate opportunities for his constituents, despite the challenges that come with such efforts. If there were lapses in implementation, they should be addressed constructively, not used as ammunition for character assassination.Unfounded accusations borne out of personal grudges must not replace evidence. Political differences or opposition should not blur the lines of fairness and decency. The Senator has remained focused and committed to the service of his constituents and has never shied away from public scrutiny or engagement.

It is precisely his openness and unfettered accessibility that has earned him the support of many across our district. Therefore, a lone voice out of millions of Urhobos of Delta Central cannot be a distracting threat to the Senator neither can it influence any political vision of the Senator.

If we must elevate the conversation, it should be put into a proper context that where there are genuine grievances, they should be channeled through proper platforms without resorting to inflammatory remarks, innuendos and unfounded claims.

Besides, the idea of labouring hard to recruit persons to attack the Senator only amounts to the biblical Balam who approached Prophet Balaak to curse the children of Israel. The consequence of that biblical episode is well known to all, even to those attackers of Senator Dafinone who also confessed to be Christians.

