Man Who Fled After Allegedly Killing His Daughter  Surrenders To Police

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has confirmed that a man, identified as Taye, who went on the run after allegedly killing and burying his 13 years old daughter, has turned himself in.

Taye was alleged to have killed and buried his daughter, known as Davina, on September 7, 2025, after which he fled with members of his family.

He has however reported himself at Ebrumede Police Division in Uvwie Local Government Area. This is coming after the police arrested his wife over the incident.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the development in a Whatsapp message sent to our correspondent in Warri.

But he added that investigation is ongoing to unravel if the suspect killed his daughter.

“We can’t say he killed her for now till after autopsy is carried out,” Edafe said.

Taye and members of his family ran away after the incident but the police arrested his wife, who has been in custody.

The suspect’s wife who claimed to have travelled for over a week, denied knowledge of the girl’s death, saying Davina was fine before she left the house.

Civil rights activists are demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. They insist that the victim’s wife also has questions to answer over the mysterious death of the little girl.

Meanwhile, sources in the community say the suspect, Taye, who is married to another woman, murdered his daughter, who was born by his baby mama, identified as Miss Dorcas.

It was gathered that the suspect had called Davina’s mother and requested that Davina should come over for the holidays.

Narrating what happened, a source in the community said, “The mother, Miss Docas, who has been single-handedly taking care of her daughter for the past 13 years, obliged the father who is already married, to have the child at least for the holidays for father and daughter bonding.

“There are voice notes of calls the said father, his sister, and wife made to the mother of Davina saying they want to take care of the child and the mother would never set eyes on Davina again.

“The child was alleged to have been going through emotional stress, which she could not say out as she was caged in the house by her father, the wife, and others.

“Last week, the said Davina picked up the father’s phone and called the mother, Miss Dorcas, telling the mother to come carry her away from the fathers house but the father intercepted the call and told the mother not to mind her, that she would adapt to her new environment.

“The mother insisted that school would resume this Monday and she wants her daughter to return so she could resume with her mates being that she had been the only one struggling with her daughter for 13 years as the said father had never been concerned about her and the child since she was given birth to.

“The family of the man told Miss Dorcas that they would not bring the child to her, but the mother insisted that the child should return on Sunday, 7th September, so she could resume school. That same Sunday, someone called the mother and informed her that her daughter, Davina, was about to be buried.

“She left Udu Road and rushed to the family compound of her baby father requesting to carry her child, who wasn’t sick, only for the man and his sister to beat her up and later showed her where they just buried her daughter without any explanation.

“The devastated woman was confused, and she fainted. When she was resuscitated yesterday, I was contacted, and we lodged a complaint at the Ebrumede Police Station demanding explanation as to the sudden death and burial of Davina.

“Late yesterday night, the police located the house at Ugbolokposo, but the entire family ran away, and the wife of Taye was arrested.

“She confessed to having left the house a week ago, saying Davina was fine and okay but doesn’t know what happened to Davina. The husband who is on the run said the child took ill on Sunday, 7th September. According to him, he rushed her to the hospital, but she later died and was buried the same day. Yet, he is on the run.”

DailyPost

