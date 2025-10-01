Man In Trouble After 60-Year-Old American Woman Visitor Dies In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Man simply identifed as Alawode Olaide is presently in police custodu after his vistor 60-year-old American woman, Jacqueline Bolling Elton died in Warri, Delta State.

Elton was said to have arrived Warri on Sept. 15 to spend time with her friend, Alawode Olaide, 39.

Reports indicate that on Sept. 29, at about 3:00 p.m., she suddenly took ill and was rushed to a private hospital in Otokutu. She was later referred to the Central Hospital, Warri, where doctors confirmed her dead on arrival.

The incident was reported to the authorities, who visited the scene and placed Olaide in custody for interrogation.

Her remains have been deposited at the Central Hospital Mortuary for autopsy, while the case is to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

