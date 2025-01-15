Man Allegedly Stabs Father To Death After  Consumption Of ‘Colorado’ In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 23-year-old man, Prince Nyerovho, has been arrested in Sapele, Delta State, for allegedly stabbing his 65-year-old father to death after consuming a synthetic drug known as “Colorado.”

The tragic event, which occurred on Sunday in the Amukpe area, has left the community in shock.

According to family sources, Prince has a history of addiction to synthetic cannabinoids, also known as “Spice.”

His drug dependency reportedly destabilised him and led to repeated violent episodes. In one instance, he allegedly attempted to strangle his mother.

According to family source, “This isn’t the first time Prince has exhibited violence under the influence of drugs. His addiction had spiraled out of control, making him unpredictable. His mother did her best to help, but the financial burden was too much to bear.”

Prince’s mother, who reportedly sought assistance from rehabilitation centres in Benin City, Edo State and a mental health facility in Sapele, eventually ran out of resources.

Prince on the faithful day had, after consuming Colorado, reportedly demanded N5,000 from his father. When the old man refused, Prince’s temper escalated. His father locked himself in his room to avoid further conflict, but this act only enraged Prince further.

Prince reportedly broke down the door to his father’s room. His younger sister, who attempted to intervene, was injured in the chaos. “She tried her best to stop him, but he wouldn’t listen,” a neighbour recounted. “It was terrifying.”

Neighbours, alerted by the commotion, rushed to the scene and found Prince’s father lying lifeless on the floor, having been fatally stabbed. His younger sister had raised the alarm, leading to the intervention of the community.

By the time the police arrived, neighbours had subdued Prince and handed him over to the authorities. The father’s body was transported to the mortuary for an autopsy, while Prince was taken into custody pending further investigation.

Vanguard

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com