LG Boss Hails NAPPS Ughelli-South For Organising Successful Inter-School Sports Fiesta

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By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS MARCH 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Executive Chairman of Ughelli South Local Government Council, Olorogun Dr Lucky Avweromre has commended the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) Ughelli South chapter for organizing a successful 5th Inter Sports Fiesta.

The even was held on Wednesday 18th March, 2026 at Okwagbe secondary school.Okwagbe, Ughelli-South LGA of Delta State.

The Council Boss made the commendation through his Special Adviser, Apostle Tejiri Ejarogan who represented him at the occasion. He commended the Ughelli South chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools for organizing the competition just as he highlighted the inseparable connection between academics and sporting activities in the education system.

He Lauded them for complementing government’s effort at providing quality education to Learners.

Speaking to the press at the occasion, the Chief Inspector of Education in the Local Government Area, Lady Grace Adakre also expressed delight and satisfaction at the chapter’s performance in both academic and sporting activities.

She said the chapter has done well by organizing the sports fiesta. “NAPPS in Ughelli South has been doing well and by going as far as organizing this Fiesta they are worth commending”

She impressed that by such effort, the private education sector has been able to demonstrate capability in fulfilling the three domains of knowledge of which sports is an integral part.

Lady Adakre called on private schools for greater participation in both academic and sports as means of broadening life and carrier opportunities for the younger generation.

The NAPPS’ chapter chairman, Comr Joseph kaki in his address, appreciated. all participating Schools noting that the 2026 fiesta which was the fifth edition in the local government was a huge success.

He noted that the fiesta was organized to nurture unity among private schools while serving as a breeding ground for talent discovery and grooming of future athletes and Sportsmen.

While trophies were given to best performing athletes and schools, honorary award went to some personalities who have distinguished themselves through their contributions to the development of the association.

Among such personages were: the Executive Chairman of Ughelli South Local Government Council, Hon Dr Lucky Avweromre; the Chief Inspector of Education in the area, Lady (Mrs) Grace Adakre; Hon Disi Kpabor, Olorogun Emperor Napoleon among others.

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