Let PDP Learn From The Past

By Collins Obeghe Aghogho

LAGOS AUGUST 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It’s obvious for me to come out with this piece to caution PDP leadership across board that the ship of once a great political party in Africa most populous country is sinking. There’s no doubt about this fact. There’s the need for us to x-ray the reason or reasons the party is going down even in their strongholds.

Servicing Loyalty. The party leadership does not know how to reward or service loyalty at all levels. This has brought about acrimony, rancor and ill fate amongst party core loyalist. There are groups and persons that have worked for the party to win elections since inception in 1999 that has not been rewarded till date. They are regarded as use and dump. There are some that came from other political parties to join the PDP anticipating a better association that will be better than where they are coming from. After deflating the wheel of where they are coming from, they are left at the same spot where they inflated the wheel of the PDP. The party operates a system that does not give opportunity to others. People who have been earning rewards by way of elective positions, appointments and employments since inception in 1999 are still the first choice when there’s need to do so. When they become incapacitated, they either use their children to continue the hold or still occupy the position without productivity. This also puts the entire wheel on a clog.

This three reasons are behind the reason the party seems to be retrogressive on daily basis across the States where they still exist.

Americans have been operating two party system. The Republicans and Democrats. Do we see gale of defection as seen in our democracy? People move from one party to another as a result of lack of reward, recognition and marginalization because in Nigeria the winner takes it all. The elected president first son becomes the first vice president or Co president. The wife becomes a first lady, the immediate family members take control of government key enterprise and manipulating them. This also applies to state governors. No wonder political scientists opined that the writers of our constitution meant well but those who operates the constitution wants it to suit their will hence people clamour for change of constitution. That’s where we have problem. (Imagine the interpretation of the case of Abuja during the 2023 election votes by the supreme court).

The American system remain cohesive and operates on it’s own without interference and manipulation. Their political institution is strong. After a circle of elections you hear new names in contests not this Jnr, that nephew and cousins being brought forth to take the place of the weak Father or leader..

There are many Clintons in America but they didn’t exchange themselves to remain in power but gave others chance to participate. PDP leadership and governors must look beyond their family and friends and start rewarding loyal members of the party if they must remain in power and even come back at the central. The over dependence on the old hands is the reason the party is depreciating by the day. The old ones only makes themselves popular so they can be fished for by other parties.

In recent times, it’s even those that have benefited from the party that jumped the boat. The real loyalist are neglected. The opposition has now discovered this weak area of the PDP and are set to harvest them from the grassroots before 2027. A window of enticement is already opened for them at the grassroots and any moment from now, you won’t see them where you left them because the people are getting wiser and sensitive by the day. When the time you will need them comes you will be disappointed.. A stitch on time saves Nine. A word of advice.

Pst.Collins Obeghe Aghogho writes from Delta state. 08038976141.

