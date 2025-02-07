Kidnappers Who Killed Anambra Lawmaker After Collecting N100m Ransom Arrested In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Security operatives in Anambra have arrested one of the kidnappers responsible for the abduction and murder of Hon. Justice Azuka.

The kidnappers had killed the lawmaker after collecting a ?100 million ransom.

A video posted on X shows one of the kidnappers confessing to the crime.

According to reports, the lawmaker was kidnapped and later killed on December 26, 2024, despite the ransom payment. He was reportedly shot twice in the head.

Further details indicate that several accomplices involved in the crime have been identified.

The viral update reads:

“The kidnappers who killed Hon. Justice Azuka withdrew ?100 million from his account before murdering him on December 26, 2024.”

“They shot him twice in the head. A nurse residing in Asaba assisted in withdrawing the money, while a native doctor in Asaba prepared charms for them.”

“The gang leader (kingpin) was living with the native doctor inside his shrine in Asaba. All six suspects have been arrested—none of them are above 30 years old. The nurse has also been apprehended, and her pharmacy sealed.”

“The native doctor has been arrested as well. All the suspects were living in Asaba, except one who resided in Oba. Over three additional bodies were found alongside Hon. Justice Azuka’s remains. The suspects confessed that they typically kill their victims after collecting ransom.”

As the post spread online, concerned individuals flooded the comment section to express their reactions.

See some reactions below:

@Ambrosevic1: “It’s so easy to commit heinous crimes in this country because almost all our institutions are corrupt. Just imagine these young folks in such a crime and they have been going away with. I can tell you that some of them may find their way out of this via bribe.”

@m4v3_: “Insecurity doesn’t differentiate between prince and pauper. So, we earnestly warn the princes of the city, solve insecurity before it comes for us all.”

@EastNautical: “Below 30 years!!!!All those pushing the narrative that good Education is a waste should continue.”

@DeoEtPatriaPRO: “The children they refuse to give education are now doing the things awolowo said they would do… as for the politicians.. I have zero sympathy for them and their families.”

@C2sin4mi: “Nawao how are some people raised and brought up , to extend of commiting crimes and looking at your fellow human in the face an kill him.”

@UdefiCamillus: “But why kill the victim after collecting the money? I hope justice will be quickly dispensed and the penalty carried out without delay. What emboldens these criminals is the belief that the worst they can get is jail term.”

Tori.ng

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com