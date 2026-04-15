2027: Groups Intensify Calls On O’tega Emerhor To Contest For Delta Central Senatorial Seat

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LAGOS APRIL 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Political pressure groups within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State—Emerhor Political Family (EPF) and Delta Central Youth Council (DCYC)—have intensified calls on the party’s founding leader in the state, O’tega Emerhor, to declare for the Delta Central Senatorial seat ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The groups argued that Emerhor has made immense sacrifices in building the party over the years and that the time has come for him to represent Delta Central at the Senate.

Emerhor, a businessman-turned-politician, was the first candidate to contest a senatorial election under the APC shortly after the party’s registration in 2013 and later flew the party’s flag as its governorship candidate in 2015—efforts widely credited with helping to establish the APC’s presence in Delta State.

The call was formally made on Monday at his country home in Evwerni, Ughelli North Local Government Area, during a visit led by Chairman of the Elders/Leaders of the Emerhor Political Family, Chief Martins Owhoevwo, alongside other prominent members including former Ambassador, His Excellency Frank Efeduma.

Speaking, Chief Owhoevwo described Emerhor as a unifying figure whose inclusive leadership style has strengthened the APC over the years. According to him, “Emehor is calm, and always willing to accommodate others—our leader embodies the spirit of unity and openness. This same spirit has helped him build what we now know as the APC: a movement that started as small units but has grown into a formidable political force. Through sacrifice, endurance, and deliberate inclusion, we have nurtured this structure for over a decade, transforming individuals into a cohesive and effective political family.”

He further added: “Our bond with him has grown so strong that we are now inseparable in purpose and identity. As the saying goes, when paper stays long enough in soap, it becomes soap itself. That is how closely we have become aligned with his vision. We are proud to be associated with him, and wherever we go, we confidently identify with his leadership, knowing that he has built not just followers, but future leaders.”

Also speaking, an APC Delta State House of Assembly aspirant for Uvwie Local Government Area, Mr. Mudiaga Okorefe, stressed the need for balance and inclusiveness in Delta Central representation. Drawing from a local parable, he said: “it should not be only one child that keeps feeding from the same source,” emphasising fairness and equitable participation in leadership opportunities.

Okorefe noted that the visit was a collective and deliberate appeal, describing Emerhor as a leader with proven capacity and broad acceptance. He assured him of unwavering loyalty and readiness of his supporters, stating that the political structure was fully prepared to mobilise once he gives the signal.

Echoing the same sentiment, Sir Godwin Ohwoekevwo urged Emerhor to heed the call and join the race, assuring him of full grassroots mobilisation ahead of the APC primaries.

He said, “Today, we respectfully appeal to our leader to heed the calls of his people and declare his intention to represent us at the Senate. Leadership, as we all know, is earned—and he has earned it through years of sacrifice, mentorship, and service. We have come together to hear directly from him, so that we may move forward with clarity and purpose. Our simple plea is this: let him step forward, say ‘yes,’ and lead us once again as we stand ready to follow and support him wholeheartedly.”

Other stakeholders, including Dr. Kennedy Okparavero, Comrade Enakurerhi Oghenemine, Deaconess Margaret Akpode, and Comrade Joseph Edegware, State Coordinator of the Delta Central Youth Council, also spoke in support of the call, urging party leaders at both state and national levels to recognise and reward Emerhor’s longstanding contributions to the growth of the APC in Delta State.

Responding, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor expressed appreciation for the show of loyalty and support over the past 13 years, acknowledging both his capacity and experience, but cautioned against making a hasty decision.

“I sincerely appreciate your presence and, more importantly, your sacrifices and unwavering commitment since 2013 when this political family was formed,” he said.

“As many of you will recall, I was the first to fly the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State in 2013, shortly after the party was formed in June of that year. By October 2013, we were already in the field contesting elections. Thereafter, in 2015, I had the honour of contesting as the APC governorship candidate in Delta State. Those early efforts, alongside your dedication and resilience, laid the foundation for what the APC has become today—a strong and dominant political force in Delta State.”

He noted that the party has since evolved into a more inclusive and formidable platform, strengthened by recent political alignments.

“Today, the political landscape has evolved significantly. The APC has grown into a much bigger and more inclusive party, especially with the recent alignment of forces that has further strengthened our base. We are now one united and formidable political family, well-positioned to deliver for our great party and for Nigeria. I have no doubt that we will deliver for our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and also support the hardworking Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.”

On the specific call for him to contest, Emerhor acknowledged the appeal but maintained that consultations were ongoing: “I understand clearly the purpose of your visit today. You believe that, as the founding leader of the APC in Delta State and as someone who has contributed immensely to the growth of the party, I should step forward to contest the Delta Central Senatorial District seat. I appreciate this show of confidence and the trust you have placed in me. Let me state this: having contested for this position when the party was still in its formative stage, I certainly cannot be afraid to contest now that the party has grown stronger and more established.”

He, however, stressed the need to align with party realities and leadership structure, “However, we must also be mindful of the present realities and the dynamics within our party. The forthcoming primaries, as guided by the Electoral Act and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), are scheduled to take place between April 23 and May 30. These primaries may be conducted either through direct, or consensus arrangements. Importantly, we have a leader in this state—the Governor—who will play a critical role in providing direction on key decisions within the party.”

Reiterating his position, he added; “While I am fully aware of my capacity, my qualifications, and my readiness to serve, I must emphasise that I am still consulting widely. These consultations are necessary to ensure that any decision taken aligns with the broader interests of the party and our people. I assure you that once these consultations are concluded, you, the members of this great political family—will be the first to know the outcome and the direction we shall take.”

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