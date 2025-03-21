Keyamo Receives Asaba Monarch In Abuja, Promises To Transform Asaba Int’l Airport

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Mr. Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has promised to partner with the concessionaires at Asaba Airport in a bid to make it more active.

A statement by Mr. Tunde Moshood, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the minister, said that Keyamo made the promise on Wednesday in Abuja when he received Prof. Epiphany Azinge, the Asagba of Asaba in his office.

Keyamo expressed that Asaba Airport is strategically located with huge potential to contribute to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He insisted that the airport should be the Eastern hub of aviation in Nigeria and assured the royal father that discussions with airport concessionaires would be pursued to make the international status of Asaba Airport a reality.

Also, Keyamo proposed the idea of establishing partnerships with domestic and international airlines to facilitate interlining, thereby enabling passengers to easily connect from Asaba through transit to international destinations.

Besides, the minister expressed his eagerness to engage with Delta’s talented youths involved in pilot training.

He pledged to meet with them and explore ways to incorporate their expertise into Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem, even if it involves forming partnerships or leveraging Public Private Partnership (PPP) models.

Keyamo further expressed apologies for not having been the first to visit the royal father, acknowledging that such a meeting had long been on his agenda.

Earlier, the Asagba of Asaba, had requested an increase in flight operations at Asaba Airport because of the status and importance of the city.

He also urged the minister to leverage his position to facilitate the growth of flight operations in Asaba, transforming it into an international airport capable of accommodating regular international flights, and serving as a transit hub for large aircraft staying overnight.

Besides, Azinge, mentioned the growing pool of talented, veteran pilots among Delta’s youth, many of whom, he said had developed pilot training programmes.

He appealed to the minister to intervene in supporting these youths through government channels, including the possibility of a PPP to help realise their dreams of advancing their training and becoming professional pilots.

The Asagba of Asaba expressed his gratitude to Keyamo for his swift response, given his busy schedule.

The royal father was accompanied by a distinguished delegation that included top political figures from Delta State, notably Hon. Ngozi Okolie Lawrence, the lawmaker representing Delta North at the House of Representatives and Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Abuah-Olejeme, one of Delta’s most prominent female politicians.

Also, the royal father commended the minister for his transformative initiatives in the aviation sector, particularly for his role in the advancement of aviation infrastructure in Nigeria.

He expressed that Deltans were immensely proud of his remarkable achievements in the industry.

Daily Independent

