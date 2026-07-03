Keyamo Explains Why Aircraft Landed  In Constructed Road Instead Of Asaba Airport

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LAGOS JULY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has disclosed that an aircraft which landed on a road in the Ogwashi-Uku area of Delta State some weeks ago did not suffer any mechanical failure.

He explained that the private aircraft with registration number N989BC mistakenly landed on a road that the pilots mistook for a runway.

Naija News reports that the minister made the disclosure during an appearance on a TVC programme, Politics Tonight.

Keyamo said the aircraft had been cleared to land at Asaba Airport but failed to touch down on the designated runway.

He said the control tower lost visual contact with the aircraft shortly after issuing landing clearance and later discovered that it had landed on a nearby construction road, where it dropped passengers.

NaijaNews

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