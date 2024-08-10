It’s Official: Delta Police Confirm Release Of Abducted Ex-Delta Commissioner, Joan Onyemaechi

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe has confirmed the release of former Commissioner for Technical Education in Delta State, Pastor Joan Onyemaechi from kidnappers’ den.

SP Bright Edafe responded in positively when Urhobotoday sent an SMS to him to confirm the release of the lady after spending ten days in captivity. Edafe replied ‘Confirmed’.

Recall that the former Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), and House of Representatives member who represented Aniocha South State Constituency and Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency was abducted on 30th of July 2024.

The female politician from Ubulu-Uku, was whisked from her church, King Jesus and I, off Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) Road, Asaba, the State capital.

The Delta Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain was kidnapped around 4:00pm while two of her orderlies were killed and a Point of Service (POS) operator, who was allegedly struck by a stray bullet.

After her abduction scores of information flew around about her where about. Some said her vehicle was set ablaze by her abductors at the end of Niger bridge and she was ferried across the river.

Another rumour revealed that her mutilated corpse was deposited at the end of Niger bridge.

It was gathered that abductors of Pastor Onyemaechi had established contact with her family and demanded a ransom of N1 billion as condition for her release, but her family however appealed for a lesser amount of N300 million to N500 million.

It could not be established whether a ransom was paid before her release.

Pastor Onyemaechi gained freedom in the late hours of Friday, August, 9, 2024.

