‘I Can Satisfy Them All’,- Isoko Musician Who Married Three Wives In A Day Brags

LAGOS JANUARY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Arube ‘Isoko Fela One’ Otor, a Delta State-based highlife musician who became famous for marrying three women the same day, has declared his ability to fulfil his sexual obligations to each of them.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Isoko Fela One married Oghenekome, Ewoma, and Oghenekaro at the Anglican Church Field in London Base, Uzere Kingdom, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State on Sunday.

Arube, a native of Uzere Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, garnered significant social media attention two weeks ago when a flyer announcing his wedding went viral.

In an interview with Vanguard newspaper, the singer, renowned for his Isoko Highlife music, stated that he possesses the strength to fulfil his duties to all three wives without neglecting any of them.

Isoko Fela One, the founder of the Arube dance band, said: “I am equal to the task. I don’t eat rice, and I also don’t use aphrodisiac or sex-enhancement drugs.

“I depend on our natural food to keep me fit and ready for my conjugal duty as a husband to my wives. My wives will tell you that I visit them every week. I avoid rice because it weakens a man.”

More wives

Isoko Fela One, the founder of the Arube dance band, with over 10 albums to his credit and four wives already, announced his intention to marry two more wives.

He added that, having been raised in a polygamous household, he was comfortable with the idea of having multiple wives.

“I had two wives before, but one left the marriage. So, I was left with one wife until now, and I am adding these three. Mind you, I still have two other women who will soon join my list of wives, bringing them to six. I want to have 32 children, and until I realise that dream, I won’t leave this earth.

“I was born into a polygamous home. My father had four wives. Growing up, we related very well and bonded with the various mothers. So, polygamy was never a problem in our home, and we still maintain a healthy relationship among ourselves. All my children go to school, and not one is in my band yet. I want all of them to be university graduates. I also want my first son to join the military.”

Dispute resolution

Speaking on how he resolved disputes among his wives, the musician noted that his wives do not fight; instead, they report the issues to him.

Isoko Fela One, who said he married three women the same day because he wanted the world to hear his name, noted, “I make sure my wives don’t fight among themselves. If they have any problem, they report it to me, and I settle it. If it’s an issue between the two, I would call the others to witness how I settle the dispute so that they will also learn.

“My wives are doing their business. I don’t allow them to play music with me. My first wife is a hairdresser, the second is a caterer, and the third is a trader. The junior one now is also a hairdresser. I also have two concubines, whom I plan to marry soon.”

He stressed that his songs aimed to promote peace and unity among people.

The musician said, “They call me Isoko Fela because I use my songs in the Isoko language to attack oppressors in the Isoko nation, those who don’t want the good of the nation, those who steal our commonwealth.”

However, he underscored the paramount importance of education for his children, expressing his aspiration for all of them to attain university degrees.

Premium Times

