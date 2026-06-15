RMFAC DATA VERIFICATION: Oborevwori Reaffirms Commitment To Transparency

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LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prudence, accountability and transparency in the management of public resources as the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) commenced its nationwide Data Verification Exercise in the state.

Governor Oborevwori stated this on Monday while receiving a delegation from RMFAC led by the Team Leader, Mohammed Kabir Usman, and the Federal Commissioner representing Delta State in the Commission, Mr. Aruviere Martins Egharhevwa, at Government House, Asaba.

The governor said his administration had continued to invest heavily in critical sectors such as healthcare, education and other social infrastructure across the state, stressing that the projects were visible and open for verification.

He said; “We remain conscious of the need for prudence, accountability and transparency in the management of public resources. As a government, we have massively invested in hospitals, schools and other social infrastructure which have improved the indices of the state in the country.

“We are not just saying it; you will see it. As you go around the state, you will see what we have done. I can boldly state that in Delta State, we have been working round the clock across the 25 local government areas. We are doing projects in roads, schools, hospitals and other sectors. They are there for you to verify.”

Oborevwori assured the commission of the state’s full cooperation, noting that all relevant ministries, departments and agencies, as well as the 25 local government councils, had been adequately briefed ahead of the exercise.

The Governor said; “I wish to assure the Commission that Delta State is fully prepared to provide all necessary information and support required for the successful conduct of the exercise.

“Before your visit, we had a meeting with the 25 local government council chairmen where these issues were discussed. I instructed them to come with all their reports and be ready for verification. So, we are fully prepared for this exercise”.

Oborevwori urged the RMFAC team to physically inspect projects and facilities rather than relying solely on documents presented to them.

“What we want is not for anybody to come and give us what we do not deserve. What we want is that whatever we have, make sure it is there and that the records are accurate. That is the essence of this verification exercise,” he said.

He further stressed: “Don’t stay in Asaba and rely only on reports. Go out and verify the hospitals, schools and other facilities. Let them show you the records and the projects on the ground. It is very important that you see things for yourselves so that you can defend your findings anywhere.”

The governor added that Delta State, as a major contributor to the nation’s revenue, expected a fair and objective assessment based on verifiable records and existing infrastructure.

“We are a major contributor to the centre. When you are doing your verification, all we ask is fairness. We know you will do the right thing because, as I have said, we believe strongly in accountability,” he added.

Earlier, the RMFAC Team Leader, Mohammed Kabir Usman, said the delegation was in Delta State to formally launch the nationwide data verification exercise aimed at updating and validating data used in revenue allocation among states and local governments.

He explained that the exercise was in line with the commission’s constitutional mandate to continuously review the revenue allocation formula to reflect changing socio-economic realities across the country.

Usman noted that population dynamics, infrastructure development and emerging developmental challenges made it necessary to periodically verify the data underpinning revenue allocation indices.

“The review of the revenue allocation formula has reached an advanced stage, and it has become necessary to validate the integrity and accuracy of the data that will ultimately inform the distribution of revenue across the federation,” he said.

According to him, the commission had previously trained state and local government officials on data gathering and management and had also digitised its data collection process to enhance accuracy and efficiency.

He said the verification team would work closely with ministries, departments, agencies and local government authorities to ensure credible data collection that accurately reflects realities on the ground.

Usman stressed that the outcome of the exercise would have significant implications for both the federation and individual states, noting that accurate and comprehensive data could positively impact future allocations.

He commended Governor Oborevwori for what he described as remarkable achievements in infrastructure and urban renewal across Delta State.

“I have seen the urban renewal programme, the flyover projects and the massive specialist hospital under construction. We congratulate you for these achievements. They are evidence of the giant strides your administration is making in governance,” he said.

Usman assured the governor that the verification exercise would be conducted with professionalism, transparency and fairness in accordance with national and international best practices.

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