Oborevwori Attributes Achievements To Executive  Harmonious Relationship With Legislative Arms

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LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday attributed the remarkable achievements recorded in the state over the past three years to the harmonious relationship between the Executive and Legislative arms of government.

Speaking at the 3rd Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the 8th Delta State House of Assembly held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Unity Model Parish, Asaba, the governor said the prevailing peace, progress and development across the state were products of the strong partnership and mutual understanding between both arms of government.

Oborevwori commended the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, and members of the Assembly for their dedication to the prosperity and stability of the state, noting that the lawmakers had demonstrated focus, maturity, discipline and commitment to governance.

He said the Legislature’s support and constructive engagement had strengthened governance and enhanced the delivery of democratic dividends to Deltans.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to uphold the principles of constitutional democracy by respecting the roles and responsibilities of the Legislature while providing leadership anchored on the fear of God.

He also praised the Assembly for sustaining the tradition of thanksgiving at the commencement of every legislative year, describing the practice as a demonstration of gratitude to God for His guidance and blessings.

Emphasizing the importance of divine direction in leadership, Oborevwori urged political leaders and citizens to continue praying for those in authority.

Quoting Proverbs 3:5-6, he said trust in God had remained the secret behind the successes recorded by his administration and encouraged lawmakers to continue acknowledging God in all their endeavours.

The governor further charged members of the Assembly to intensify efforts at communicating government policies, programmes and achievements to the grassroots.

He described legislators as the vital link between government and the people, noting that through constituency engagements, town hall meetings and stakeholder consultations, lawmakers could help deepen public understanding of government initiatives while drawing attention to the needs of their constituents.

According to him, development projects are spread across all parts of the state under his administration’s broad-based budgeting framework, which allows legislators to contribute to identifying and addressing critical needs within their constituencies.

He urged the lawmakers to continue supporting efforts aimed at ensuring inclusive development across Delta State.

Oborevwori also expressed appreciation to former Governors James Ibori, Ifeanyi Okowa, and other political leaders for their support and presence at the thanksgiving service.

He described their continued backing as a source of encouragement and prayed for God’s blessings and strength upon them.

Earlier, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, said the thanksgiving service was organised to appreciate God for His faithfulness and guidance since the inauguration of the Eighth Assembly on June 13, 2023.

Guwor noted that the successes recorded by the Assembly over the past three years were made possible through God’s grace, wisdom and unity among members.

He said the Legislature had remained committed to its constitutional mandate through purposeful lawmaking, effective oversight and stakeholder engagement, resulting in the passage of several bills and resolutions aimed at promoting good governance, economic growth and the welfare of citizens.

The Speaker also commended the cordial relationship among the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary, describing it as a major factor behind the stability and progress of Delta State.

He particularly praised Governor Oborevwori for his commitment to development and support for the Legislature, noting that the partnership between both arms had contributed significantly to the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

Delivering a sermon titled “Wisdom for Excellent Service,” the Pastor in Charge of RCCG Region 34, Asaba, Pastor John Oyomah, emphasized that leadership positions are divinely ordained and attained according to God’s timing.

Drawing his message from Ecclesiastes 9:11 and Psalm 102:13, he stated that success in leadership is not determined solely by strength, education or personal ability but by divine favour and destiny.

The cleric congratulated Governor Oborevwori and other political office holders for what he described as God’s grace upon their administration. He commended the governor for ongoing infrastructural development across the state, particularly road projects, adding that the achievements being recorded were evidence of God’s favour and wisdom at work.

The highlight of the service was the cutting of the 3rd Anniversary Thanksgiving cake.

Among dignitaries in attendance were the wife of the Governor, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori; wife of the Deputy Governor, Lady Catherine Onyeme; Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Hon. Peter Akpe; former Governors James Ibori and Ifeanyi Okowa; former Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro; APC State Chairman, Chief Solomon Arenyeka; Senators Joel-Onowakpo Thomas and Ede Dafinone; members of the National Assembly, top government officials, traditional rulers and other prominent stakeholders.

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