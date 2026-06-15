Oborevwori Condoles Bishop Aruakpor Over Mother’s Death, Says She Lived A Fulfilled Life

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LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged the family of the late Mama Ruth Aruakpor to remain grateful to God for her fulfilled life and enduring legacy, describing her passing as a celebration of a life well spent in service to God, family and humanity.

Governor Oborevwori gave the charge on Saturday at the funeral service of Mama Aruakpor, mother of the Anglican Bishop of Oleh Diocese, Rt. Rev’d John Aruakpor, held at Saint Michael’s Anglican Church, Emevor in Isoko North Local Government Area of the State.

The late matriarch, who passed away on April 15, 2026, at the age of 92, was remembered as a devoted Christian, faithful church worker and caring mother whose life positively impacted her family, church and community.

Speaking during the service, Governor Oborevwori acknowledged the pain associated with the loss of a mother, noting that a mother’s love, guidance and prayers remain invaluable regardless of one’s age.

“We are gathered here today with heavy hearts, but also with gratitude to God for the life that our mother lived. Losing a mother is never easy, no matter how old we are, but we can thank God for the beautiful life she lived and the many people she touched in her lifetime,” the governor said.

He noted that longevity alone does not define a successful life, stressing that the true measure of success lies in the positive legacy a person leaves behind.

According to him, Mama Aruakpor lived an exemplary life whose influence could be seen in the accomplishments of her children and the countless lives she touched during her lifetime.

“One of the clearest signs of a life well lived is the legacy a person leaves behind. Mama’s legacy can be seen in her children and in the many lives she touched throughout her lifetime,” he stated.

Drawing inspiration from the biblical passage in 2 Timothy 4:7, Governor Oborevwori said the late matriarch’s life reflected the Apostle Paul’s declaration: “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”

He described her earthly journey as successful and fulfilled, adding that her steadfast faith, dedication to her family and commitment to serving God would continue to inspire future generations.

The governor urged family members and mourners to draw comfort from God’s word and celebrate the deceased’s accomplishments rather than be overwhelmed by grief.

“Today is not only a day of mourning; it is also a day of thanksgiving. We must appreciate God for granting her a long, fruitful and impactful life,” he said.

Governor Oborevwori extended his condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of his prayers. He prayed for God’s comfort upon the children, grandchildren and the entire family, while encouraging them to uphold the values, faith and virtues for which their late mother was known.

He congratulated the family for the worthy life lived by their matriarch and prayed that God would grant her eternal rest and strengthen those she left behind.

In his sermon titled “Christ Is Coming Quickly,” the Archbishop of the Bendel Ecclesiastical Province of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev’d Cyril Odutemu, called on Christians to remain steadfast in faith and live righteous lives in anticipation of the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Preaching from Revelation 22:12-13, Archbishop Odutemu reminded the congregation that Christ’s return is certain and could occur at anytime.

He quoted Jesus’ words: “Behold, I am coming quickly, and My reward is with Me, to give to everyone according to his work,” emphasizing that believers would be rewarded according to their deeds.

He encouraged believers to use their time on earth to serve God faithfully, demonstrate love toward others and maintain integrity in all their dealings.

According to him, worldly possessions and earthly achievements are temporary, but a relationship with God endures forever. He therefore urged Christians to focus on eternal values and remain prepared for the coming of the Lord, who will return with rewards for those who remain faithful to the end.

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